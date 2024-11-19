Leatt MTB HydraDri 2.0 rain jacket in the test: Even in South Africa it can rain, storm and even snow, so it is no wonder that the team from Dr. Leatt in Cape Town also raincoats With the HydraDri 2.0 jacket, they have designed a jacket that will protect you from wind and short showers.

Data on the Leatt MTB HydraDri 2.0 Jacket

Fitting Athletic robustness 80% Raincover 80% windshield 95% breathability 70% reflectors Ja Sustainability No manufacturer information Price 159,00€

First impression

The feel of the Leatt MTB HydraDri 2.0 is pleasantly soft and has nothing in common with a classic hardshell jacket. The 2-layer outer material has stretch properties and is relatively thin. Underneath there is a mesh inner lining that protects the 10.000mm HydraDri membrane. At this point we have to mention that despite the membrane, the jacket is not intended for hours of riding in the rain. The jacket is only intended to protect you from short showers, which is also made clear by the large label on the inside of the jacket. The cut is sporty and discreet, which means that the arm length and hem are short and only equipped with elastic cuffs.

Leatt places great importance on a helmet-compatible hood. With its patented RAhD system, the hood should stay in place even in the strongest headwind. To ensure that the generously sized hood does not flap around unnecessarily in the wind in dry conditions, Leatt has fitted the jacket with three small magnets that hold the hood firmly in place. There are three pockets on the jacket, but the side pockets are only intended for keeping your hands warm. It's a shame that Leatt didn't add zippers to the pockets. The breast pocket has a dual function, however. It easily holds a smartphone, a key and a bar. If the jacket needs to be stowed in a backpack, it can be stuffed into the breast pocket.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the EU size M (US size S) fits perfectly.

Leatt MTB HydraDri 2.0 rain jacket in practical test

In the practical test, the jacket left both positive and negative impressions. It is good that, despite the sporty cut, a protector vest can easily be worn underneath. The short cuffs on the arm and hem are not too short and fit well with the gloves and trousers. However, the gloves should have a longer shaft. We were less impressed with the jacket when it came to breathability. Leatt does offer the ClimbVent system, which can hold the jacket together when opened and prevent it from flapping around. However, it gets warm relatively quickly under the jacket, so the jacket basically has to be opened relatively often, which is annoying. Separate ventilation openings would be desirable here.

Another point is that when it gets sweaty, the mesh lining soaks up sweat and the jacket doesn't dry again even after a lunch break. Leatt, on the other hand, has succeeded in designing the top and the hood. The jacket provides very good protection against icy wind, and the neck area is pulled up high enough so that the neck area is properly covered even when you are in an active position on the bike. The same applies to the hood when pulled up; here the jacket is clearly the front runner in our test series. It feels like the helmet and hood merge together without impairing visibility or freedom of movement.

