News: In recent days, reports about financial difficulties at Pierer Mobility AG, which also owns KTM AG, have attracted attention. However, a connection with KTM Fahrrad GmbH has been repeatedly and incorrectly made. As the Austrian bicycle manufacturer now clarifies in a press release, upon closer inspection it is undisputed that the two companies have been completely independent of each other for over 30 years.

KTM Bikes – Independent paths since 1992

KTM Fahrrad GmbH emphasizes that it has been operating completely independently since 1992. Unlike KTM AG, which produces motorcycles and is part of Pierer Mobility AG, KTM Fahrrad GmbH focuses on bicycles and e-bikes. Although both companies share a common historical root in the brand name "KTM", they have been economically and legally separate for decades. In the current reports on the financial situation of Pierer Mobility AG, the e-bike segment is often highlighted as a problem area. This apparently led to confusion with KTM Fahrrad GmbH, whose products are developed and manufactured exclusively in Mattighofen. The company says it is on a solid financial footing and emphasizes that it has no relationship whatsoever with Pierer Mobility AG or KTM AG.

KTM Bikes sees bicycles and e-bikes for the mobility of the future

KTM Fahrrad GmbH sees itself as an innovative player in the field of sustainable mobility. For years it has impressed with a balanced price-performance ratio and high-quality workmanship. The company sees the e-bike segment in particular as a growth market in which it has successfully positioned itself. The sole owner, Ms. Carol Urkauf-Chen, has run the company independently of other KTM companies since the separation in 1992. This clear separation is also documented on the KTM Fahrrad GmbH website, where the company's history can be read.

With this announcement, KTM Fahrrad GmbH would like to shed a more differentiated light on the situation and clearly demonstrate how important precise reporting is in business matters. Confusions like this could damage the reputation of independent companies in the long term, it concludes.

WEB: ktm-bikes.at