KTM E-Bikes 2025: There are many new things at the sporty brand from Mattighofen, including a whole range of models with the improved Bosch Performance CX. From downhillers to city bikes, the versatile drive can be perfectly showcased - not least on a completely new full-suspension all-rounder with a comfortable seating position and electronic gearshift.

Whether it's a downhill bike or a touring bike: the Bosch Performance CX dominates practically everything in KTM's new model range. The high-torque motor, which is even better tuned in its new version, shines across the board with its high torque, massive range thanks to the 800 Wh battery and even better options for customizing the drive characteristics. And the Bosch CX has become quieter too.

So why offer more than one drive variant, is what they must have thought in Mattighofen - although of course KTM also has other engines. The brand's e-gravel bikes, cross bikes and light trekking bikes rely on the lively Bosch SX, with which KTM is moving into weight ranges of up to 14 kilos. And numerous touring and cargo bikes are powered by the Bosch Performance, which still combines high torque with very harmonious response. KTM even specifies the Bosch Active Line on some models - a motor that is popular in the low price ranges and shines with solid performance.

Of course, if it says Bosch CX on it, you don't have to worry about thrust and range, and so it's no wonder that the drive manufacturer's flagship is so popular. Especially when it is combined with advanced bicycle technology, and here too KTM has a lot to offer - as proven by the following eight models from downhill to city, which show the Bosch Performance CX on different terrain.

Macina Kapoho Master ABS: Downhill bike with all the extras

With 160 mm of suspension travel at the front and rear, the Kapoho is almost impossible to stop when going downhill. The Fox fork guides a 29er front wheel; the ABS control unit, which enables precise maximum deceleration, is barely visible on the lower fork tube. The carbon frame contains the 800 Wh battery of the new Bosch Performance CX, which allows long uphills without "range anxiety". The drive is operated via the Bosch Mini Remote; there is also the System Controller on the top tube and the compact Purion 40 display.

A technical innovation on the Kapoho Master is the electronic TRP shifting system called EASI, which is powered by the drive battery. A wireless shifting unit activates the twelve-speed rear derailleur, which enables fully automatic gear changes - thanks to "RollShift" even when you are not pedaling. KTM combines the new system with a chain and cassette from Shimano.

Magura provides the four-piston brake system, the shock absorber with reservoir and the fork come from Fox. The "Dimmix" wheelset - 29 inches at the front, 27,5 inches at the rear - combines DT Swiss 370 hubs with Ambrosio rims, which carry Maxxis Minion DH in 63/65 mm width (front/rear). Of course, there is also a dropper post on the Kapoho, which can be lowered quite low with 125 mm adjustment range.

Macina Chacana 891 LFC

The KTM E-SUV, developed from the previous E-MTB Chacana, is extremely sporty, and its rear end with anti-squat kinematics is designed to offer optimal functionality. With a suspension travel reduced to a sensible 130/125 mm front/rear, the bike with a 27,5-inch rear wheel retains the look of a thoroughbred E-MTB, while offering numerous practical features such as a rear carrier and parking stand. The aluminum mudguards could be a little longer, and the front spotlight could hardly be brighter: with up to 200 lux in high beam mode, the Litemove AE-200 turns night into day. The new routing of the light cable below the fork crown is a success.

The Bosch CX with LED remote and Kiox 500 display is powered by an 800 Wh battery, which can be easily removed from above thanks to a handle made of fabric material. Shimano completes the system with a four-piston brake system with electronic eleven-speed gears, and Mavic provides the E-Crossride wheelset. KTM has also included a dropper seat post with 125 mm travel on the SUV bike.

Macina Aera FS Prime LFC

KTM is breaking new ground with the attractive unisex low-step bike: The beautifully designed bike comes with a lightweight carbon frame and combines an upright, compact seating position with technical details that could easily be used on a MTB. With 110/100 mm front/rear, the suspension travel from the Fox 34 Float and Suntour shock absorber is comparatively long for all-round use; the Suntour Edge Evo is elegantly hidden between the rear triangle and the seat tube. The dropper post with 125 mm adjustment allows for comfortable mounting and dismounting. Depending on the frame size, 28 or 27,5 inch wheels are used; all versions are fitted with Schwalbe Johnny Watts Reflex tires.

The Bosch CX system of the Aera includes an 800 Wh battery in the down tube, the LED remote and a Kiox 500 display. Shimano contributes its electronic Cues Di2 shifting system, which includes a wireless shifter on the handlebars. The software update that will be available soon will enable automatic shifting functions that ensure maximum ease of use. With 11-50 teeth, the eleven-speed gearshift has a wide range; the four-piston brake system, which also comes from Shimano, promises strong deceleration. The top model in the Aera series is also equipped with a super-bright Litemove spotlight, whose high beam brings 200 lux onto the road.

Macina Aera 872 LFC

As a low-step-through bike in SUV trim, this hardtail rolls on 27,5-inch wheels, equipped with strongly profiled, 65 mm wide Schwalbe Johnny Watts. KTM uses a classic mechanical gearshift with ten gears and an 11-48 cassette for this model. The air suspension fork is rather short with 80 mm of travel; of course, it doesn't need any more for asphalt and natural paths. A lowerable seat post with 125 mm adjustment makes it easier to get on and off.

With a system luggage rack and 150 lux spotlight, the Aera is very well equipped, and no expense has been spared on the drive either: the Bosch CX system comes with an 800 Wh battery, LED remote and Kiox 500 display. The short aluminum mudguards have a sporty look, but not quite optimal functionality.

Macina Style FS Prime

The comfortable full suspension bike for all-road use takes the elegant carbon frame from its sister model, the Aera FS Prime LFC, but is more tailored to asphalt routes in some details. This is evident in the tires - smooth-running Schwalbe Marathon Performance in 50 mm width - and also in the Suntour air suspension with 100 mm suspension travel at the front and rear. The completion of the Style FS Prime is of course beyond any doubt: this bike also comes with the new Bosch CX including an 800 Wh battery; like the Aera FS, it is also shifted with the electronic Shimano Cues Di2, whose wireless shifter operates an 11-50 eleven-speed cassette.

The package also includes powerful four-piston disc brakes, a dropper post with 100 mm travel and a system luggage rack. All in all, the Style FS is excellently equipped - you can hardly get more e-bike if you want to be mobile in everyday life and on tours.

Macina Style 820

The Style 820 is rolling into the new model year as a typical e-trekking bike. The solid aluminum frame houses the 800 Wh PowerTube battery; the CX drive is operated via LED remote and Kiox 500 display. The Shimano Cues Di2 with 11-50 eleven-speed cassette, wireless switch and automatic functions ensures high shifting comfort and a wide gear range.

The Suntour air suspension fork offers the 63 mm travel typical of trekking bikes, which takes the fear out of curbs and potholes; comfort at the rear is provided by a sensitive parallelogram spring support. Schwalbe Energizer Plus in 50 mm width provides puncture protection and low rolling resistance; Busch and Müller contributes a headlight that shines very brightly at 80 lux and is a good choice for an everyday bike. Of course, this bike also includes details such as a system luggage rack with child seat attachment and a chain guard - and KTM has thought of both.

Macina Gran 810

The Macina Gran marks the border between E-SUV and E-trekking bike, which is particularly evident in the fork and tires: With 80 mm of travel, the Suntour air fork is neither short nor long, but just right; the Schwalbe Al Grounder is rather wide at 60 mm, but has a rather restrained profile. With both, this bike is a good choice for mixed use on asphalt and natural paths.

The all-rounder, available in three frame shapes, has an innovative detail that ensures a high level of seating comfort: the seat post can not only be lowered by 100 mm, but is also suspended. Shimano's electronic Cues Di2 with automatic shifting functions, which operate an eleven-speed 11-50 tooth sprocket, also ensures comfortable movement. The B&M lighting system includes a spotlight with 100/150 lux in low beam or high beam mode; a system luggage rack, adjustable handlebar stem and four-piston brake are also on board. KTM has also installed the new Bosch CX with 800 Wh battery, LED remote and Kiox 500 display on this bike.

www.ktm-bikes.at