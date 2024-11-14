GoreWear - Endure Gore-Tex rain jacket in the test: Who doesn't know the Gore-Tex jacket? Generations have already relied on the tried and tested membrane, which has been used in jackets since 1976. With the Endure Gore-Tex jacket, the Americans have developed a rain jacket specifically for cycling. The aim was to design a lightweight jacket with a small pack size.

Data on the GoreWear – Endure Gore-Tex Rain Jacket

Fitting Locker robustness 80% Raincover 100% windshield 95% breathability 75% reflectors Ja Sustainability No manufacturer information Price 269,95€

First impression

As expected, the Endure Gore-Tex Jacket makes a very high-quality and robust impression at first glance. The material chosen is relatively thin, which gives a feeling of lightness when worn. The fit is loose, so that mountain bikers can easily wear protectors under the jacket or a thick layer of insulation in winter. Another positive thing to mention is that the arm length and the back section are longer.

The hood is also suitable for a bicycle helmet and the front visor is reinforced with a small wire. There are also two drawstrings on the hood with which the hood can be secured so that it is not blown off by the wind. The hem is also equipped with a drawstring. There is enough space for items such as bars, keys or a smartphone in the two lockable pockets. Important for road use, the jacket is equipped with reflective elements.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the EU size M (US size S) fits perfectly.

GoreWear – Endure Gore-Tex jacket in practical test

The Endure Gore-Tex jacket did not let us down in the test. The jacket sits perfectly on the bike and covers the back well even when bent over. The extended arms can create a seamless transition even with shorter glove shafts. The hood is also compatible with larger helmets such as a POC Tectal and stays in place thanks to the fastening option. Wind has no chance of getting in with this jacket, but the areas exposed to the wind quickly get cold due to the thin material. If we get too warm under the jacket, the only thing that helps is opening the zipper, because Gore has dispensed with any additional ventilation openings. Even if the membrane is very breathable, the system quickly reaches its limits on sweaty uphill sections. We probably don't need to mention that a Gore-Tex membrane is really waterproof and the jacket passed the shower test with flying colors. We would rather point out that the jacket can be completely stowed away in the integrated pocket and ultimately has a pack size of a 500-page paperback book.

WEB: gorewear.com