Gonso Save Jacket Trail M in test: The Swabian fit specialist Gonso presents the Save Jacket Trail M, a lightweight 2,5-layer Rain jacket with a firm seat. Our test reveals whether it also impresses on the bike.

Data on the Gonso Save Jacket Trail M

Fitting Close fit robustness 80% Raincover 82% windshield 95% breathability 75% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price 179,95€

First impression

The Gonso Save Jacket Trail M falls into the category of jackets with a pleasantly soft feel. The 2,5-layer jacket is light and uncomplicated to wear, and its cut is body-hugging without being constricting. The whole thing is supported by the stretchy laminate fabric with the company's own G-Tex membrane, which can withstand a 10.000mm water column, as well as by strategically placed elastic cuffs. Apart from the hem, this comes with a classic drawstring with a hidden cord clip. Small surprise, the two side pockets of the jacket are sewn in such a way that they each form another open pocket on the inside of the jacket. We really like the extended neck area, which is lined on the inside with a soft fleece. Another positive thing is that Gonso has attached a large reflective surface to the lower back for better visibility in traffic.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the EU size M (US size S) fits perfectly. During the test ride, a midlayer with a medium insulation layer could be worn underneath.

Gonso Save Jacket Trail M in practical test

The high-quality jacket is a real eye-catcher with its understated look and sporty cut. As expected, the jacket from the fit specialist also cuts a fine figure on the bike. The extended cut for the back of the hand is particularly worth mentioning here. The additional coverage makes it possible to wear thinner gloves, for example. With the hood, however, it must be mentioned that it is not helmet-compatible. The hood must be pulled under the helmet. In the test, this only worked to a limited extent, because the opening for the face was too tight for the glasses, meaning that the glasses could no longer be worn comfortably while riding. Since not everyone has the same head shape, helmet and glasses, it is best to test it for yourself before making your final purchase decision.

In terms of waterproofness, the Gonso Save Trail jacket passed our shower test, but it is not suitable for hours of riding in the rain. Unfortunately, the only way to prevent heat build-up under the jacket is to open the main zip, but this is equipped with a 2-way system, meaning the jacket can be opened in both directions. Finally, we would like to praise the extended neck area, which is great for burying your chin and makes cycling much more comfortable on cold days.

Web: gonso.de