Flyer – E-bike pioneer with a new beginning: The history of the e-bike begins (also) in Switzerland. There, the bicycle is called a “Velo” and is used often and with pleasure; however, in many places the mountains are in the way – for example when commuting to work. This is the case for an employee of an energy technology company in Emmental, who has to climb 300 meters in altitude after work. At some point, the man has had enough: he gets hold of a windshield wiper motor and a motorcycle battery, and the "Red Buffalo", which derives its name from the frame color and handlebar shape. It only took two years from the hand-made prototype to the first model produced in small series. The company behind this is BKTech AG, and what does it call its innovative product? Exactly, Flyer.

Flyer – E-Bike pioneer builds its first e-bikes

The first electric bike still looks like a classic touring bike with a steel frame, but the manufacturer has bigger ambitions. In 2000, the Flyer F series is introduced, which looks extremely futuristic for that time: The bike is fully suspended and has a large battery with a red housing that sits in the frame triangle that is open at the top. The silver-gray look will be a typical feature of Flyer bikes in the coming years.

In Japan, electric bikes are old hat. Panasonic introduced an e-bike in 1979 that had a mid-engine and a battery placed behind the seat tube - in the baroque look of the time. The company entered the European market at the end of the 1990s, and Flyer was one of the first manufacturers to install the now significantly modernized mid-engine. Models such as the C series with the characteristic curved down tube determined the brand's design language for years and helped to make electric bikes visible in everyday life.

The Flyer C-series marks the beginning of a triumph

The company expanded and moved from Kirchberg to Huttwil; the Swiss were soon way ahead in a market that was still manageable. In 2005, only around 25.000 e-bikes were sold in Germany; three years later, the number was already around 65.000. The electric bike was still a product that needed a lot of explanation; at that time, Flyer placed print ads in which the then managing director explained the advantages of the new technology. Even then, Flyer had commuters and young parents in mind who attached a child trailer to their Flyer - cargo bikes were still a thing of the future. The e-MTB wave had not yet arrived, but e-bike pioneer Flyer already had a full-suspension e-off-roader in the pipeline.

First Flyer e-bikes with the new Bosch drive

But the competition never sleeps. Demand has been growing rapidly since around 2010; more and more suppliers are entering the market. That year, Bosch introduced its first e-bike motor, which was received with great interest, especially in Germany. Compared to some competitors, the tried-and-tested design of the Flyer models now looks a little outdated. Customer interest wanes, and Flyer changes course: in 2014, the first model with the popular Bosch drive is introduced.

Flyer benefits from the takeover by ZEG

But then international financial policy got in the way of the company: at the beginning of 2015, the minimum euro-franc exchange rate was abolished; products from Switzerland suddenly became significantly more expensive abroad. But Flyer was able to cope with the "euro shock", especially since the Swiss company's new, attractive models were well received on the market: with e-MTBs such as the Uproc and the modern everyday bike Gotour, Flyer was once again on a par with the competition. But in order to continue to grow, Flyer needed strong partners in purchasing and sales - and they found them: in the summer of 2017, the Cologne-based Zweirad-Einkaufs-Genossenschaft eG (ZEG) took over the Swiss manufacturer, which remained an independent company and benefited from the synergy effects within the group.

The brand core as a traditional Swiss brand remains intact

Management is using the new structures to invest heavily, especially since Flyer can also look forward to increasing demand during the Corona boom. A third production line will start up in spring 2021, which will enable production to be ramped up to around 100.000 e-bikes. But the industry-wide downturn is also hitting Flyer. Orders and sales are halving; at the end of 2023, the company will have to lay off a quarter of its workforce. Alarm bells are also ringing in Cologne: ZEG would like to keep the site, but assembly in high-wage Switzerland is becoming increasingly problematic given the market situation. In the end, it is decided to move production to Germany; the town of Huttwil will remain and will continue to house development and marketing - thus the Swiss core of Flyer's brand. (Velomotion reported). This is by no means the end of 30 years of e-bike history; rather, this step ensures Flyer's continued existence as an innovative premium brand. Who knows - perhaps ZEG's large dealer network will provide the visibility that Flyer needs to really take off once again.