With the bike on the plane: Hardly anything has as many pitfalls as taking your bike with you on the plane. As part of our travel special, we also took a closer look at the individual airlines and checked which conditions must be met and what costs may be incurred for taking a bicycle with you.

Bicycle on the plane - costs and regulations of the airlines

It is always important to check the luggage regulations of the preferred airline, because this is the only way to avoid nasty surprises at check-in. Excess luggage in particular can be very expensive or, in the worst case, the bike is not taken at all. Here, as so often, the regulations of the airlines differ greatly and are difficult to understand.

Observe guidelines and regulations

Baggage allowances are different and weight is different. With some airlines, the bicycle is part of the checked baggage and is therefore included in the ticket price, with most airlines the bicycle is special baggage, sports baggage or sports equipment and must be paid for separately. For intercontinental flights, up to €250 per leg is charged for sports baggage. The length of the flight connection usually determines the fee, with most airlines distinguishing between the following flights: domestic, continental and intercontinental

Example of different fees:

Bicycle transport with Lufthansa: free of charge within the baggage allowance, otherwise from 70 euros, maximum 32 kg

free of charge within the baggage allowance, otherwise from 70 euros, maximum 32 kg Ryanair: not included in free baggage allowance, from 60 euros, maximum 30 kg

not included in free baggage allowance, from 60 euros, maximum 30 kg Qatar Airways: Included in the baggage allowance, from 80 euros, from a maximum of 30 kg

Maximum size and weight

There are also big differences between the airlines when it comes to permissible size and weight, and these should definitely be taken into account. If you exceed the permitted maximum weight and size, it either becomes very expensive, you have to hand in your bike as air freight, or you are ultimately not allowed to take the bike with you at all

Bicycle on the plane - costs at the airlines

For the most popular airlines, we have listed the fees for flying with a bike in this section. You will also find out what weight and size limits apply and how to register your bike.

Air France

Registration:

For certain flights: Registration via customer service no later than 48 hours before departure

Groups of 10 people must always register sports baggage

Cost:

€40 to €125

Weight:

23 kg or 32 kg in Business and La Première fares

Dimensions:

In certain aircraft, the cargo space is sufficient for a maximum length of 180 cm

Height + width + depth: maximum 300 cm

Transport conditions & special features:

Bicycles, including folding bikes, are not part of the free baggage allowance and are therefore always considered sports baggage

Fee is usually paid at the airport

Air France sells bicycle boxes measuring 175 x 21,5 x 86 cm at most check-in counters

E-bikes without a battery can be taken along

Bicycle must be carried on the plane as follows to get prepared:

Remove or fold pedals

Dismantle the front wheel and attach it to the frame

Turn the handlebars parallel to the frame

Pack the bike in protective packaging made of cardboard or hard plastic - soft case bike cases are not mentioned, but should work in practice

Take your bike with you on the plane: Rules for sports equipment and special baggage at Air France

British Airways

Registration:

Registration by phone is recommended at least 72 hours before departure

Cost:

Weight:

Dimensions:

maximum 190 x 95 x 65 cm

Transport conditions & special features:

Smaller British Airways aircraft have limited stowage space. Therefore, the bike should be registered beforehand for the flight

Bicycle can be taken as part of checked baggage

Bicycle must be packed in a bicycle box or bicycle cover - the British Airways website also mentions a bicycle box, a soft case and a hard case bicycle case as transport options.

Personal items and clothing are not allowed in the bicycle box

Bike should be prepared as follows:

Lowering tire pressure is recommended

Fasten the handlebars to the side of the frame

In the case of a bicycle box, soft case or similar transport bag: remove the pedals or fold them inwards

British Airways: Take your bike on the plane - Baggage allowance and important baggage information

Condor

Registration:

Possible up to 8 hours before the flight. The included sports baggage in Business Class must also be registered no later than 8 hours before departure.

Cost:

Online: 44,99 euros to 69,99 euros

At the airport: 120 euros to 135 euros

Business Class: Included in the fare

Weight:

maximum 30 kg - more weight can be booked according to the excess baggage rate

Dimensions:

maximum length x width x height: 200 cm x 40 cm x 100 cm or

maximum length x width x height: 300 cm x 40 cm x 60 cm

Transport conditions & special features:

Bicycles must be registered on the plane

E-bikes are not transported

Bicycle must be packed: bicycle bags or bicycle cases are recommended

Condor regulations for sports luggage and special luggage – take your bike with you on the plane

Easyjet

Registration:

Online or via customer service possible

Cost:

Online 49 euros

At the airport 63 euros

Weight:

maximum 32 kg

Dimensions:

not specified

Transport conditions & special features when transporting bicycles on the plane:

Handlebars must be attached parallel to the bike frame

Pedals must be dismantled or folded parallel to the frame

Transport packaging necessary

Only one bike is allowed per package

Other objects are not allowed in the transport box

E-bikes are not permitted

Terms and conditions for taking bikes on planes with Easyjet

Emirates

Registration:

At least 24 hours in advance

Cost:

Individual

Dimensions:

maximum 300 cm (L x W x H) if sports baggage exceeds the total mass, it must be sent as cargo and cannot be checked in as checked baggage

Transport conditions & special features:

Sports baggage including bicycles are accepted as part of the free baggage allowance booked

Remove and rotate handlebars

Dismantle pedals

Emirates: Baggage allowance for sports equipment - bike carriage on the plane

Iberia

Cost:

From 45 euros – Can be carried on long-haul routes as part of the baggage allowance

Weight:

up to a maximum of 23 kg at the normal baggage rate, after that excess baggage rate

Transport conditions & special features:

E-bikes are not transported

fold the handlebars

Dismantle pedals

tire deflated

Properly packed: Pack the bike in a box or bag for bike transport

At many airports, packaging measuring 20 x 131 x 72 cm (L x W x H) is sold for 21 euros

Especially large sports equipment must be transported with Iberia Cargo

Special luggage and sports equipmentBicycles at Iberia - bike transport on the plane

KLM

Registration:

As early as possible and no later than 48 hours before departure. Online in the “My Trip” menu or by phone at the KLM Customer Contact Center (hotline). The dimensions and weight must be given to the hotline

Cost:

Price is variable and can with that baggage calculator be calculated exactly

Weight:

maximum 23 kg

Dimensions:

maximum 176,5 x 23,0 x 101,5 cm (L x W x H)

Transport conditions & special features:

Transported: folding bicycle, bicycle and tandem

No carriage of e-bikes

Transport only possible in special packaging

Pedals must be dismantled

Handlebar must be placed parallel to the frame

Tire pressure must be reduced

KLM bike boxes can be bought at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol for 20 euros

KLM special baggage regulations – taking bicycles with you on the plane

Lufthansa

Registration:

Bicycles can be taken on the plane via the Lufthansa Service Center (hotline) up to 24 hours before departure. Taking your bike with you on Lufthansa is recommended as early as possible.

Cost:

€70 to €250

Weight:

maximum 32 kg

Dimensions:

Maximum circumference: height + width + depth = 315 cm

Transport conditions & special features:

Sports equipment or bicycle boxes should be provided with a name and telephone number inside and out

Sports baggage can be transported free of charge within the free baggage allowance. The number and weight of the luggage in the booked travel class must be adhered to

The bicycle must be packed in a bicycle case or similar packaging

Lufthansa regulations for sports baggage

norwegian

Registration:

We recommend that you register your bike on the plane early. Sports baggage must be checked in at least one hour before departure

Cost:

from €52 when booking online

from €60 when booking at the airport

Weight:

maximum 25 kg

Dimensions:

maximum circumference: 300cm

maximum L x W x D: 250 x 79 x 112 cm

Transport conditions & special features:

E-bikes are not transported

Bike case or hard case is recommended

At Los Angeles (LAX) and Bangkok (BKK) airports, bicycles are only transported in hard cases or boxes.

Sports luggage at Norwegian for bike transport on the plane

Qatar Airways

Registration:

-

Cost:

Sports baggage is accepted up to the free baggage allowance booked

Weight:

2 x 23 kg or 1 x 30 kg - depending on the route

Dimensions:

158 cm to 300 cm - depending on the route

Transport conditions & special features:

Bicycle must be packed at least in cardboard packaging

Tires must be deflated

Pedals must be dismantled

The handlebars must be crossed and fixed

Baggage allowance on Qatar Airways

Ryanair

Registration:

However, registration is recommended

Cost:

from €60 when booking on Ryanair website

from €75 when booking via the hotline or at the airport

Weight:

maximum 30 kg

Dimensions:

maximum: 81 x 119 x 119 cm (H x W x D)

Transport conditions & special features:

Bicycles are only transported in a protective box or bag

Baggage on Ryanair

TAP Air Portugal

Registration:

Sports equipment must be confirmed in advance: Some aircraft have restrictions on the carriage of sports equipment. Therefore, the TAP Contact Center (hotline) or the TAP counter should be contacted in advance.

Cost:

from € 55

Can be carried as checked baggage

Weight:

maximum 32 kg

Dimensions:

maximum 158 cm (L x W x D)

Transport conditions & special features:

Bicycles and tandems are transported

E-bikes are not transported

Handlebar must be turned to the side

Pedals must be dismantled

Sports gear at TAP Air Portugal

Transavia

Registration:

Bicycles must be registered on the plane. Due to the limited space, it is recommended to register the special baggage directly at the time of booking.

Cost:

€49 per flight

Weight:

maximum 32 kg

Dimensions:

-

Transport conditions & special features:

Early check-in is recommended

Bicycles and folding bicycles are transported

E-bikes are not transported

Recommendation to reduce tire pressure significantly

Dismantle the pedals or fold them up

Rotate the handlebar lengthways

Pack the bike in a bike box or bike case

Bike pumps that are CO2 compatible will not be transported

Special luggage at Transavia for bike transport on the plane

TUIfly

Registration:

In advance by service center (hotline). TUIfly expressly refers to limited capacities. Sports baggage can also be booked online for many flights. Either in the second booking step or on www.tuifly.com in the “Extras” menu.

Cost:

65 euros each way

Weight:

maximum 30 kg

Dimensions:

-

Transport conditions & special features:

E-bikes are not transported

Bike must be packed well

Pedals must be removed

Sport and special luggage at TUIfly for taking your bike on the plane