Cycling in winter: According to the calendar, we still have a few weeks left, but it feels like we're already in the middle of it: Winter is here, and anyone who cycles a lot will have to prepare for changes. What should you bear in mind in the dark, cold season? Velomotion has put together tips from areas such as clothing, health and bike care.

Cycling in winter: warm and/or dry?

What do you do when it gets colder and colder? Of course, you should dress warmer - but here you have to differentiate between e-bikers and cyclists who are out on their own. When you cycle, you definitely work up a sweat; e-biking is a bit like walking: it takes longer to warm up and you can control the effort very well - in the former case by varying your running speed, in the latter case by choosing the right riding mode.

E-bikers and cyclists therefore have to pay attention to different aspects when dressing, and the former have it a little easier. They can wrap up warm and waterproof and still not run the risk of first overheating and then cooling down - for example, if they end up in a cold office after a sweaty ride. Anyone who is out and about on an e-bike can protect themselves from the wet on the outside and from the cold underneath - and then ride to their destination in power mode without perspiration.

Organic bikers, on the other hand, should pay attention to details when choosing the right clothing. Jackets with two-way zips are practical: if it gets too warm, you can zip them up from the bottom so that the chest and neck are protected, while excess heat can escape from the back/bottom. Outer layers that are windproof at the front but permeable at the back have also proven to be useful when a good balance of protection from the cold and ventilation is required.

If you cycle in any weather, you really cannot avoid wearing long rain trousers; however, these are not easy to put on and take off and can lead to heat build-up. As an alternative, there are rain aprons that protect the lower body, thighs and knees. They are quite easy to put on and ensure that you stay sufficiently dry without getting too warm.

Better better visible

A permanently installed lighting system on the bicycle is no longer required; however, “during twilight, in the dark or when visibility conditions otherwise require it”, according to § 67 of the StVZO, the bicycle must be fitted with the correct “lighting equipment”. However, these are not always sufficient to be noticed by other traffic in time. Especially in the city with bright lights and dark corners, reflective wet asphalt and obstacles that make it difficult to see clearly, you should not only have a headlights and Tail light take additional measures to be more visible.

An important step is to wear highly visible clothing. A beige or light grey jacket reflects incident light quite well, while the typical black, dark grey or blue winter jacket simply absorbs the ambient light. A rain jacket that is bought specifically for cycling can be even more visible - in neon colours with reflective details. A light yellow helmet cover is also good, especially as it can be seen above (almost) everything in tight traffic.

Speaking of helmets: You shouldn't forget your helmet at home, especially when there is a lot of traffic and bad weather. There have long been models with integrated rear lights; some are even equipped with LEDs on the front and sides. Such a "lighthouse" is legal and definitely a big step towards perfect visibility. We have also put together a list of the best helmet lights for cycling in winter:

Winter tires: profile, pressure, spikes?

Winter tires for your bike? Yes, there are - but whether you need them is another question. Some manufacturers offer tires with softer rubber compounds and fine sipe profiles, which should at least theoretically offer more grip. In general, a tire with a stronger profile is a good option on a solid layer of snow; however, where snow turns to ice, extreme caution is advised. A frozen puddle will pull the bike out from under the rider in a flash - there is no way to react in such a situation. Frozen ruts are also a winter trap, whether in the snow or on a previously muddy track.

Car drivers are not allowed to do this, but cyclists are allowed to do so: they have to ride with studded tires. The studded tires are popular where it is permanently icy, but they also have their pitfalls. Some have to be run in; generally, you have to lower the air pressure so that the spikes have contact with the ground on the sides. On asphalt, ice tires roll reasonably well with high pressure. Overall, this special type of winter tire only seems to make sense if weeks of continuous frost would make cycling with normal tires impossible.

In our latitudes, it is better to lower the air pressure a little, drive with foresight and avoid dangerous areas such as wet leaves. With bright light and a good eye, frozen sections of the road or cycle path can be seen - in this case, you should reduce your speed significantly or get off and push your bike. Or, in ice and snow, you should avoid cycling altogether; it is usually over quickly anyway...

Cycling in winter – safer with ABS?

Bosch e-bikes in the upper class are sometimes equipped with an electronic-hydraulic anti-lock braking system. The technology is sophisticated and works very well; the only way to tell that the system is regulating is by the slight pulsation of the brake lever. However, the ABS relies on the tire being able to grip the road at all. On icy surfaces, the innovative system quickly reaches its limits; you shouldn't let the ABS on your e-bike lull you into a false sense of security.

Winter Bicycle Care

Fortunately, bicycles are hardly exposed to the corrosion-promoting effects of road salt these days. Nevertheless, winter is a tough time for them: moisture that does not evaporate can settle in components, which is bad for the electronics of e-bikes, for example; when it thaws, water and grit mix to form a fine abrasive paste that attacks moving parts. Components that are sensitive to corrosion can be made winter-proof with spray wax or something similar; the chain should be cleaned and oiled regularly to prevent it from rusting.

Cold weather is not permanently harmful to the battery of an electric bike, as the electronic resistance increases, but the range can be significantly reduced. When it is cold, the battery should be taken indoors; it feels most comfortable at temperatures between 10 and 20 °C. Before charging it after a winter tour, it should be allowed to adjust to the ambient temperature.

If you ride a lot in the winter, you can protect an external battery from the cold with a neoprene cover. This ensures that the heat released by the battery cannot escape - the battery does not discharge as quickly and the range does not decrease as much. For modern e-bikes with an integrated battery, there are neoprene covers that cover the entire down tube.

Do I need a winter bike?

The winter car is a common phenomenon in the countryside - does something like this make sense for cyclists too? Sure, a simple (used) bike that is not so important keeps the expensive e-bike or sports bike away from adverse weather conditions. Of course, it also has to work well - with bright lighting, reliable brakes and all the features that allow for fast, comfortable travel. Anyone who depends on a particular bike has no choice anyway: commuters, for example, who need an e-bike to get to work, or families whose cargo bike has to be in use all year round.

Instead of buying a special winter bike, year-round riders can do something else: They should look for solid, weatherproof components from the outset and choose an (e-)bike that is as robust as possible. Gear shifting and belt drive are the first choice when it comes to low maintenance; wide tires that can be ridden with reduced air pressure in poor road conditions are also a plus.

Healthy through the cold season

A cold, the flu or Covid-19 again: in winter, colds are at their peak and it is difficult to escape them. Cycling is helpful in two ways: those who commute by bike are more likely to avoid viruses and bacteria than those who crowd buses and trains. Cold stimuli and exercise in the fresh air also boost the body's own immune system.

However, you shouldn't overdo it; the "open window" effect is particularly likely in winter. After intensive exercise, the immune system is weakened for a short time; now you have to be careful not to catch an infection. If you cycle in cold weather and are exerting a lot of effort, you can take precautions by pulling a tube scarf over your mouth and nose - this way the outside air is not quite as cold in your respiratory tract and the sensitive mucous membranes do not dry out. At your destination - which could also be your workplace after a brisk commute - you should be careful not to get cold (see above); warm, dry clothes are helpful here.

Winter is also the time for nutritional supplements; zinc, vitamin C and vitamin D are in high demand now. For healthy people, a balanced diet covers the needs - nuts and oatmeal are good sources of zinc, and vitamin C is best obtained from oranges and peppers. Those who spend a lot of time outdoors in the warmer months of the year go into winter with full vitamin D stores that normally last until spring.

This already indicates that self-medication with vitamin tablets from the drugstore is not absolutely necessary - provided you lead a healthy lifestyle. Anyone who is constantly exhausted and tired or who stumbles from one infection to the next should seek medical advice anyway; then any possible deficiencies could be identified and appropriate preparations taken.

Cycling in winter?

Some people ride bikes because it's a quick and convenient way to get from A to B; for others, it's primarily the distance between them that matters. Those who see cycling primarily as a sport are at a disadvantage in winter. You can still arm yourself against the cold, but when icy rain falls, it's really no fun on a racing bike, mountain bike or gravel bike. In some regions, constant snowfall makes cycling impossible; but above all, it's the early onset of darkness that makes evening rides during the week impossible for months.

However, if you don't mind riding in the dark, you can of course equip your bike with super-bright battery-powered headlights and then have optimal visibility. With headlights of over 100 lux, you can see dangers on the road and at the same time see dozens, if not hundreds of meters into the distance - especially if the light has a corresponding mode. However, cycling at night is not entirely uncontroversial. If you are out and about in the forest, you can scare away wild animals that need peace and quiet, especially in winter, and of course it is not entirely without danger.

The other option is to simply cycle at home in winter. Indoor cycling has been booming since the Corona period, and more and more cyclists are using a "training roller" to keep fit regardless of the weather and time of day. Pedaling away alone in the basement may sound boring - but it doesn't have to be: On training platforms like Zwift You can race with other athletes in virtual races or simply train in computer-animated landscapes. All you need is a suitable trainer à la wahoo kickr and a computer with a screen, and it can even work with a tablet. What is still missing is a fan that simulates the wind - otherwise you will get warmer when cycling in winter than in summer.