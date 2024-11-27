E-bike bargains: We present 11 high-quality e-bikes that impress with the latest technology, stylish design and, above all, unbeatable offers. Whether it's an e-mountain bike for challenging trails, an e-trekking bike for everyday use or a versatile all-rounder - there's something here for every type of rider. We've put together a list of top offers from renowned brands such as Bulls, Specialized, Scott and Flyer. There are currently many e-bikes available in specialist shops with discounts of up to 60%. There are currently lots of e-bike bargains not only at online retailers, but also in local specialist shops. Take a look, it's worth it.

1. Bull's Sonic EVO AM-SL 1

E-Bike bargain: The Bull's Sonic EVO AM-SL 1 impresses with the latest e-bike technology, which was developed for demanding trails. With its lightweight frame construction and powerful motor, it is perfect for sporty riders who value dynamics and performance. The first-class suspension ensures a comfortable riding experience, even on uneven roads. Thanks to high-quality components, this e-mountain bike is a reliable companion for every adventure. The RRP is 5.199 €, currently it is available at Zweirad Stadler at an attractive special price of 2.992 € available – a great opportunity to secure a premium bike.

2. Bulls E-Stream EVA TR1

E-Bike bargain: The Bulls E-Stream EVA TR1 is a real all-rounder among e-bikes. With a combination of robustness, powerful motor and comfortable geometry, it is ideal for tours in nature as well as for everyday trips. The full-suspension design not only offers additional comfort, but also excellent traction in difficult terrain. It combines sporty dynamics with reliable technology. At a RRP of €5.099 RRP, it is now for example at Markgraf for 3.999 € Whether on forest trails or in the city – this bike is the perfect companion.

3. Pegasus Savino Evo FS10

E-Bike bargain: The Pegasus Savino Evo FS10 impresses with its versatility and high-quality equipment. This full-suspension e-bike is designed for both everyday urban use and longer tours. It scores with a powerful motor that provides effortless support and a comfortable seating position. The well-thought-out details such as integrated lighting and mudguards make it a perfect choice for commuters. With a RRP of 5.099 € it is currently available at Markgraf for only 4.399 € A perfect bike for those looking for functionality and style.

4. HNF Nicolai XD3 All Terrain

E-Bike bargain: The HNF Nicolai XD3 All Terrain is the epitome of versatility. It combines robust construction with the latest technology to excel in every situation - whether on the road or off-road. With its powerful motor and long-lasting battery, it is ideal for longer distances and steep climbs. Its design impresses with simple elegance and high functionality. Despite a RRP of 5.115 € This bike is now available at a very reasonable price from local dealers. We found the cheapest online offer for this bike at Bikexchange, for the price of 2.299 € – an impressive offer for such a high-quality model.

5. Specialized Turbo Levo SL Expert Carbon

E-Bike bargain: The Specialized Turbo Levo SL Expert Carbon stands for high-end performance in the world of e-mountain bikes. The carbon frame ensures a light yet stable ride, while the innovative motor offers a perfect balance between power and range. Ideal for challenging trails and long rides, this bike takes the riding experience to a new level. With a RRP of 9.700 € It is one of the premium models, but is currently available at Bikeexchange for only 5.499 €

6. Flyer Goroc X 4.10

E-Bike bargain: The Flyer Goroc X 4.10 is the perfect choice for adventurers looking for a robust and versatile e-bike. Equipped with a powerful motor and generous suspension, it masters even demanding trails with ease. Comfort is the focus: from the ergonomic seating position to the excellent stability on uneven terrain. With a RRP of 6.399 € This model is now available for only 4.299 € available – a rare opportunity to get a premium bike at an affordable price.

7. Winora Sinus 9

E-Bike bargain: The Winora Sinus 9 offers a successful mix of comfort and efficiency. This e-trekking bike is ideal for commuters and leisure riders who value reliability. Equipped with a powerful motor and a robust construction, it is suitable for a variety of applications. Thanks to its high-quality components and well-thought-out details, it is both practical and durable. The RRP of 3.599 € was at Fahrrad24.de on only 1.690 € reduced – a real bargain for a bike of this quality.

8. Winora Yakun 10 Low

E-Bike bargain: The Winora Yakun 10 Low combines modern design with high-performance technology. With a low entry, it is particularly comfortable and ideal for longer tours as well as everyday use. The powerful motor ensures effortless driving, even on hilly terrain. The durable materials and ergonomic design guarantee pleasant use for many years. With a RRP of 4.299 € offered, this model can now be purchased at Fahrrad24.de for only 1.999 € Perfect for riders who value comfort and performance.

9. Merida eOneSixty 500

E-bike bargain: The Merida eOneSixty 500 is a versatile e-mountain bike that scores with excellent performance and precision. With its robust construction and a powerful motor, it is perfect for demanding trails and adventures in nature. The high-quality suspension ensures excellent comfort, even in difficult terrain. With a RRP of 5.449 € it is now available at Fahrrad24.de at a special price of 3.299 € A great bike for those who want to get the most out of their rides.

10. Scott Patron eRIDE 920

E-Bike bargain: The Scott Patron eRIDE 920 offers a perfect combination of power and style. With an innovative engine and sophisticated geometry, it is ideal for longer tours and sporting challenges. The high-quality materials and modern technology guarantee reliability and an excellent driving experience. At a RRP of 6.599 € available, it is currently available at elektrofahrrad.de for 4.289,35 € available – a real highlight for e-bike enthusiasts.

11. Scott Aspect eRIDE 930

E-Bike bargain: The Scott Aspect eRIDE 930 is an e-mountain bike that is characterized by ease of use and versatility. It offers the perfect support for rides on trails, gravel paths or everyday use. The combination of a high-quality frame, powerful motor and comfortable equipment makes this bike an excellent choice for beginners and experienced riders alike. The RRP is 3.399 €, the current price at elektrofahrrad.de from 2.209,35 € makes it an attractive option.

