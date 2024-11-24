Win the brand new DT Swiss gravel wheels with hub dynamo

Raffle: With the new DT Swiss GR 1600 Spline DYN, DT Swiss presents an innovative wheel that was specially developed for gravel enthusiasts and features an integrated hub dynamo. This system combines autonomy and a spirit of adventure by converting every pedal revolution into electricity to power the lights on the bike - ideal for bikepacking, commuting or off-road adventures at night. If that's exactly your terrain, you can now win a set of the brand new DT Swiss GR 1600 Spline DYN with hub dynamo in our raffle!

Technical highlights and structure

The heart of the DT Swiss gravel wheels with hub dynamo is the front hub with the Shutter Precision SP PL-7 generator, one of the most efficient hub dynamos on the market. This technology has been integrated into a light and robust housing that guarantees DT Swiss's typical reliability. The 350 hub with Ratchet System 36 SL ensures direct power transmission and enables easy maintenance without tools - especially important on long tours.

The rims are made of welded aluminum, with an internal width of 24 mm, which is ideal for tire widths up to 53 mm. With a height of 25 mm, the wheelset offers a good balance between aerodynamics and robustness. Thanks to the tubeless-compatible construction, lower tire pressure can be used, which improves traction and comfort on rough terrain.

DT Swiss Gravel wheels with hub dynamo – versatile applications

The GR 1600 Spline wheels are available in two sizes: 700C and 650B, to meet the different needs of gravel and adventure cyclists. Weighing approximately 1.775g per set (including tubeless tape and valves), the wheelset offers a solid balance of weight and durability. The hub dynamo is not only efficient, but also sustainable - eliminating the need for batteries or external chargers.

performance and reliability

Tests confirm the high stability and reliability of the wheels, even on challenging descents or demanding trails. Aero spokes increase strength and give the wheelset an aerodynamic profile. The maximum system weight capacity is 130 kg, which is sufficient even for heavy luggage.

The DT Swiss gravel wheels with hub dynamo are particularly impressive as the GR 1600 Spline model thanks to their well thought-out design and the combination of DT Swiss' engineering skills and innovative dynamo technology. This means that gravel fans have access to sustainable and durable wheels that also offer safe lighting away from paved paths.

The new DT Swiss GR 1600 Spline wheels with hub dynamo are a well thought-out upgrade for every gravel biker who relies on adventure and self-sufficiency. Whether for night tours or long journeys, they are a reliable companion that lights the way and expands the freedom of cycling. With their robust design, innovative dynamo technology and the high quality that DT Swiss is known for, they open up completely new possibilities for gravel riders and adventurers.

The motto “Bring new adventures to light” captures the essence of this product innovation: It is time to discover new paths – with light that is always with you.

Win the brand new DT Swiss gravel wheels with hub dynamo

Legal DT Swiss raffle:

Your e-mail address will only be saved until the end of the raffle and then deleted - unless you register for the newsletter. But even in this case, no personal data is stored. Mail addresses or other data will not be passed on to third parties (except to DT Swiss).

Consent to the newsletter can be revoked at any time. Your address may only be used by DT Swiss for their newsletter and information about their products and will not be passed on to third parties. Participation in the raffle is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.

The winner will be notified by us via e-mail and must reply within ten days whether the prize will be accepted. Otherwise, an alternate winner will be drawn. Anyone aged 18 and over may participate. Members of the editorial team and their relatives are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. In the case of a necessary export from the EU, the winner has to declare the product himself.

Click here to go to our data protection page with all information about data protection in raffles

If you have any questions, just send us an email [email protected]

Deadline for entries: December 4, 2024

