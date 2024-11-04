Spectrum: The bicycle brands Accell, Canyon, Quality Bicycle Products, Rose, Schindelhauer, Schwalbe, Scott and Trek have presented a Climate Action Training that is intended to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the industry's global supply chains. The project was led by Shift Cycling Culture, and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) was also involved. The free course is open to the entire bicycle industry.

The largest part of a company's ecological footprint in the bicycle industry usually comes from its supply chain - up to 95% of CO2 emissions arise from the extraction, procurement and production of bicycle materials and components. The Climate Action Training was developed to reduce these emissions and support all companies in the industry on this path. Schwalbe provided insights into the data and processes of the rubber supply chain, provided input on calculation methods for emissions and sustainability standards and shared its knowledge of emissions in production.

The online training is tailored for bicycle component suppliers in Asia and will be available in English, Mandarin and Vietnamese. Aimed at top management and mid-level technical staff, the free course is designed to raise awareness and provide expertise on the role of manufacturing sites in reducing emissions: on measuring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions, setting reduction targets and monitoring progress, as well as relevant case studies on potential solutions to reduce emissions.

The free course is open to the entire cycling industry. It is available as an online course for self-study and for groups led by a tutor.

All information is there www.shiftcyclingculture.com