Test / E-MTB: The Amflow PL Carbon is probably one of the most exciting e-mountain bikes of recent years. This is of course partly due to the DJI Avinox drive system, but the e-MTB also has a lot more to offer, as our test shows.

Along with the DJI Avinox drive system, the first bike from Amflow was presented at the Eurobike this summer - the Amflow PL Carbon. At first glance, you might be inclined to assume that the e-mountain bike is just a showcase for the new DJI drive; but on closer inspection, it becomes clear that the slim carbon fully is more than that and can also impress regardless of the drive. The bike is available directly from Amflow in direct sales as well as at numerous specialist retailers who have already included the newcomer in their range. A list of these retailers can be found on the Amflow website.

Impressive key data

The Amflow PL Carbon itself promises a lot of off-road potential on paper: 160 mm of travel at the front and 150 at the rear suggest that the bike is somewhere between all-mountain and enduro. The bike comes with 29-inch wheels from the factory, but thanks to a flip chip, a subsequent conversion to a mullet mix with a small 650b rear wheel is no problem, according to Amflow. How the geometry changes can be read in the corresponding document on the website. In terms of silhouette, the PL Carbon is much more reminiscent of a light e-MTB than a full-power bike. This makes its technical data all the more impressive: the drive delivers up to 120 Nm of torque and a maximum of 1000 watts of support, the permanently integrated batteries hold either 600 or 800 Wh and the weight remains absolutely within the limits - depending on the variant - and is approximately between 19 and 21 kg.

We won't go into the new DJI Avinox drive in detail here. We have summarized everything there is to know about the drone specialist's first e-bike in our test article and in our video - including performance data from the test bench and detailed impressions from practice. In short: the drive system is impressive in almost every respect. The performance is bombastic and yet easy to control, the peripherals - from the battery to the remote - are completely impressive and other things like the very fast charger and the nice app also make an excellent impression.

Versatile geometry

A look at the geometry data shows that the Amflow PL Carbon is not intended to be a pure full-throttle e-MTB. The dimensions are modern, no question about it, but are more reminiscent of a lively trail bike than a thoroughbred enduro. The generous suspension travel is all the more astonishing, which, according to Amflow, can be increased to 170 mm at the front by changing the fork after purchase. On the other hand, a trail bike can also make use of these reserves. It is also noticeable that the four available frame sizes are all quite small. In this respect, depending on your taste, you should perhaps think about the next size up when buying.

M L XL XXL seat tube (in mm) 430 450 470 500 Reach (mm) 452 475 500 525 Stacks (in mm) 618 628 641 655 Steering angle (in °) 64,5 64,5 64,5 64,5 seat angle eff. (in °) 77 77 77 77 Bottom bracket drop (in mm) 29 29 29 29 chainstays (in mm) 445 445 445 445 Top tube horizontal (in mm) 595 620 648 676 head tube (in mm) 105 115 130 145

Features of the Amflow PL Carbon Pro

We tested the Amflow PL Carbon in the top version with the 600 Wh battery. The bike in frame size L and without pedals weighed 19,6 kg. Considering the components and the extremely powerful motor, this is an absolutely top value, which is also thanks to the very light full carbon frame. Given the price of 9.799 euros, we are not surprised that the components are almost entirely top-notch: In the head tube there is a Fox 36 Factory with GripX2 cartridge, which is supported by a Float X damper, also in the Factory version, at the rear. The Transfer seat post also comes from Fox and has a stroke that is appropriate for every frame size. Shifting is wireless and electronic with the Sram X0 Eagle Transmission, which should also cope well with the power of the Avinox motor. The tried and tested Magura MT7 with 203 mm MDR-C discs at the front and rear should bring the bike to a stop.

frame Amflow PL Carbon suspension fork Fox 36 Factory GripX2 Power Type DJI Avinox Battery 600 Wh Suspension shocks Fox Float Wheels Amflow HMC-30 Tire VR Maxxis Assegai MaxxTerra Exo Tire HR Maxxis Dissector MaxxTerra Exo+ derailleur Sram X0 Eagle transmission Gear levers Sram AXS Pod Crank Avinox 155 mm Front derailleur Without Brake Magura MT7 Brake discs Magura MDR-C 203/203 mm Seat post Fox Transfer Factory 190mm (L) Saddle Ergon SM Pro M/L Stem Amflow Enduro CNC Links Amflow Enduro Carbon 25/800

Otherwise, Amflow uses parts from its own company in many places: carbon handlebars and wheels with carbon rims, milled stem and even the grips bear the logo of the industry newcomer, but make a very high-quality impression throughout. Opinions are likely to differ on the choice of tires: the Maxxis Assegai at the front offers a lot of traction, but comes with the comparatively slim Exo body, while at the rear you get the more stable Exo+, but have to forego some traction with the Dissector.

You should definitely consider the Amflow PL Carbon Pro version with an 800 Wh battery, as the system does not currently offer a range extender and the powerful motor drains the integrated battery quickly, especially under heavy loads. In addition, the surcharge of 200 euros is quite reasonable. Alternatively, you can simply go for the much cheaper Amflow PL Carbon. This only comes with the large energy storage unit and is over 6.499 euros cheaper at 3.000 euros. Although you have to make a few compromises here with the Fox Performance chassis, aluminum wheels and mechanical gears, the cheaper model should still be of interest to many e-mountain bikers. According to Amflow, the weight is supposed to be just over 21 kg.

The Amflow PL Carbon on the trail

Our test bike had to prove itself in the varied terrain at the Geißkopf bike park. First, the big trump card: the Amflow PL Carbon is a force uphill. Of course, the powerful and at the same time finely adjustable drive plays a big role here, but the geometry of the bike with a steep seat angle and a slightly lower front also helps to get into a good climbing position. This means that the front wheel only rises very late and steep ramps can also be climbed easily without major weight shifts. Only the somewhat poorly profiled dissector on the rear wheel quickly reaches its limits in wet conditions and cannot always reliably transfer the power of the motor to the ground.

On the trail, the Amflow PL Carbon proves to be a real fun machine with an integrated play instinct. Thanks to its low weight, not too progressive geometry and lively chassis, the bike is a lively companion and a real all-rounder. Even flatter trails quickly become a playground, and the bike masters tight corners with ease. If you venture into "real" enduro terrain, the Amflow still offers a lot of smoothness and performs well thanks to the suspension travel reserves, but then it does reach its limits. In addition to the properties mentioned, this is also due to the rear end, which tends to harden with fast, hard impacts and simultaneous chain pull and requires a somewhat more cautious approach.

While the noise level of the bike when going uphill is almost frighteningly quiet considering the unbridled power of the drive, there was a noticeable rattling noise coming from the frame on the trail. We would attribute this partly to the outer casings and cables, but we cannot completely rule out the possibility of motor rattling.