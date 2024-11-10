Rain jackets are an indispensable item of clothing for cyclists - whether on a racing bike, mountain bike or e-bike. They protect against wind, wetness and cold, but not every jacket is suitable for every purpose. Before you buy a rain jacket, you should therefore ask yourself a few important questions. This will help you find the jacket that best suits your needs. Here are the 10 crucial questions to help you choose.

1. In which season should the rain jacket be used?

A rain jacket for winter should be warm, while one for summer needs to be thin and well ventilated.

For cold and wet days: thicker materials with insulation.

For year-round use: Thin, breathable jackets with good ventilation.

2. Does the jacket have to withstand hours of rain?

Your area of ​​application determines the necessary water resistance:

For long rides in the rain: water column > 20.000 mm. Ideal for multi-day tours such as Alpine crossings.

For short showers: a water column of 10.000 mm or more is sufficient.

3. Do I use the jacket during intensive exercise?

When you're physically active, it quickly gets hot under your jacket. Adjustable air supply is essential here. Look for ventilation options, such as zips under the armpits or in the back area. These should be adjustable with one hand while riding.

4. Do I need a hood and how do I want to wear it?

A hood can provide protection, but it can also be a nuisance. Consider how you want to wear it:

Over the helmet: Provides maximum protection, but only compatible if the hood is large enough.

Under the helmet: Tight fitting and less prone to fluttering.

Alternative: Waterproof hats for helmet wearers, popular with racing cyclists.

5. Does the rain jacket have to be robust?

For mountain bikers or adventurers, the jacket should be able to withstand falls and intensive use. Robust materials such as ripstop fabric are ideal here. For daily commuting and short trips on the road, the jacket does not have to be as robust.

6. Should the jacket be easy to pack?

If the jacket is only used as a backup, a small pack size is crucial. Models with an integrated pocket in which the jacket can be stored are practical.

7. Do I want to carry small items in the jacket?

Storage space can be important on tours: look for bags with smooth, waterproof zippers.

8. Fit and freedom of movement: Do I want to wear midlayers or protectors underneath?

A jacket that is too tight restricts you: choose a loose cut or elastic material if you want to wear a midlayer or protectors underneath.

9. Should the rain jacket increase my visibility in traffic?

Reflectors can be vital, especially in poor visibility: look for reflective elements or bright colors to be noticed by drivers.

10. Do I want to use the rain jacket for other occasions?

A universally usable rain jacket should not be cut too bike-specifically:

Front hem not too short.

Hood should fit well without a helmet.

Conclusion

The perfect rain jacket only exists if it meets your individual needs. Think carefully in advance about what you want to use the jacket for and which features are important to you. This way you can enjoy cycling even in rainy weather.