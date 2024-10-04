Winora presents the new Yakun with the latest Bosch Performance CX drive

E-Bike / Product news: Demanding commuters and outdoor enthusiasts should take note of the new Winora Yakun e-bike. The powerful e-SUV trekking bike is designed for the daily commute as well as for excursions and new adventures. Based on an optimized frame geometry, high-quality components and the latest Bosch Performance CX motor, it is designed for a permissible total weight of up to 150 kilograms, depending on the model.

With the new Yakun, bicycle and e-bike manufacturer Winora wants to set nothing less than a milestone in the field of urban mobility and outdoor experience. The new Bosch Performance CX motor is used, which with a maximum torque of 85 Nm ensures powerful support even on steep climbs. The motor reacts precisely to every pedal movement and thus ensures a natural and dynamic driving style without annoying engine noise. According to the manufacturer, this makes the Yakun particularly versatile - whether in heavy city traffic or on open roads and longer distances. The batteries of all models are powerful and efficient, so that even longer distances can be covered without charging breaks. Thanks to the removable battery, charging is uncomplicated and flexible.

In addition to its impressive performance, the Yakun also aims to score points with its high level of riding comfort. The ergonomic geometry of the optimized frame is designed to ensure a comfortable sitting position that prevents back pain even on longer journeys. In addition, the modern E-SUV trekking bike is equipped with a high-quality suspension fork that confidently absorbs bumps and enables a smooth ride. The wide tires offer additional stability, especially on unpaved roads or in bad weather. In the top model Yakun R5 Pro ABS, the Bosch ABS ensures additional safety when braking. The rear light of all Yakun models is equipped with an integrated braking function.

The new Yakun is available in two frame shapes and four sizes. All model variants are available as high-step and low-step variants to meet different requirements and preferences. The system weight of the X10E and X10 models, which are equipped with derailleur gears, is 130 kg, and that of all others is 150 kg. In addition to the rear system luggage rack, all strap models are also equipped with a Klick-Fix front luggage rack as standard. An adjustable stem enables the handlebar position to be individually adjusted. The integrated cable routing ensures a clean look and more space for luggage in the front area. Thanks to the well-thought-out features, the Yakun becomes a versatile companion in everyday life and when traveling.

The drop-down seat post combines comfort and safety for every riding requirement and allows you to stand safely with both feet on the ground at the touch of a button. The Litemove lighting, some of which has a high beam function, ensures good visibility to the front. The Yakun also has the Modular Rail System (MRS), which allows many useful accessories to be mounted in a freely selectable position. This also applies to the optional Bosch Range Extender, which can provide additional power and thus increase the range even further. Depending on the model, the Winora Yakun costs between 3.699,00 and 5.299,00 euros for the top model Yakun R5 Pro ABS.

