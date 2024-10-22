Raffle: The Suunto Race and the Suunto Vertical are two high-performance sports watches aimed at athletes with different requirements, but each impress with their robust construction and versatile functions. We are giving away both models together with Suunto!

Suunto Race: High-performance for athletes

The Suunto Race is specially designed for ambitious athletes who focus on competitions and intensive training sessions. Its outstanding feature is the high-resolution AMOLED display, which is easy to read even in intense sunlight. The watch has more than 95 sport modes and offers precise metrics such as heart rate variability (HRV), VO2max, and training load indicators that enable accurate analysis of your own performance level. It supports sports such as running, cycling and swimming and is waterproof up to 100 meters. Particularly interesting for competitors is the offline map function, which enables precise navigation even without an internet connection. In battery saving mode, the watch lasts up to 26 days, which makes it ideal for long training sessions.

Suunto Vertical: For adventures in nature

The Suunto Vertical is aimed at outdoor enthusiasts who value precise navigation and long-term use. Its barometric altitude measurement and digital compass are particularly useful for mountain tours and demanding hikes. Thanks to dual-frequency GNSS technology (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS), the Vertical delivers particularly accurate positioning data, even in difficult terrain. The offline maps offer detailed information, making it ideal for expeditions into unknown areas.

Another plus point of the Vertical is its impressive battery life of up to 60 hours in GPS mode and up to 500 hours in expedition mode. In addition, the Vertical offers features such as sunrise and sunset times, storm alerts and high altitude oxygen saturation measurement, making it an excellent choice for longer adventures in extreme environments.

Win a Suunto Race or Suunto Vertical now

The Suunto Race and Suunto Vertical both offer top performance, but for different needs: The Race is ideal for competitive athletes who need precise fitness and training data, while the Vertical impresses with its robust outdoor features and extreme battery life. Both models are made of high-quality materials, including sapphire glass and durable cases, which underlines their durability and suitability for everyday use.

Legal Suunto Raffle:

Your email address will only be saved until the end of the raffle and then deleted - unless you sign up for the newsletter. But even in this case, no personal data will be saved. Email addresses or other data will not be passed on to third parties (except to Suunto).

Consent to the newsletter can be revoked at any time. Suunto may only use your address for their newsletter and information about their products and will not pass it on to third parties. Participation in the prize draw is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.

The winner will be notified by us via e-mail and must reply within ten days whether the prize will be accepted. Otherwise, an alternate winner will be drawn. Anyone aged 18 and over may participate. Members of the editorial team and their relatives are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. In the case of a necessary export from the EU, the winner has to declare the product himself.

Click here to go to our data protection page with all information about data protection in raffles

If you have any questions, just send us an email [email protected]

Deadline for participation: November 1, 2024

WEB: suunto.com