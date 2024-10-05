Hiplok D1000 raffle: The new lock from the British manufacturer is expensive, but unrivalled in its security. Its special steel is even designed to withstand angle grinders, which means the beefy U-lock is way ahead of bike thieves. Velomotion is giving away four copies of the security device, which will allow owners of bikes parked outside to sleep soundly again
The arms race continues: The electronics industry has just given the guild of bicycle thieves the gift of the cordless angle grinder, and the evil bicycle lock specialists are already coming up with something new. With new alloys, special coatings and clever material cross-sections, the current generation of U-locks can withstand the bite of the sawblade; after a period of uncertainty, it is now once again possible to effectively protect your expensive bike against all possible attempts to break into it.
However, the old rule of thumb now applies again that a good lock costs ten percent of the value of the bike. And for an e-bike, with an average price of around 3.000 euros, that's - yes, quite a chunk of money.
What do you get for it? For example, the Hiplok D1000 for 279,99 euros, which, with a weight of 1.800 grams and its bulky shape, promises security both visually and haptically. Above all, however, the British supplier uses Ferosafe, the new wonder material of the security industry, whose manufacturer emphasizes extreme resistance to sawing, drilling, grinding and other methods of destruction. The Hiplok D1000 is therefore one of only nine bicycle locks on the market that have the "Powered Cycle Diamond" seal from Pay Secure , the British certification body for security products. More security is currently not possible, and in the long term the lock made of special steel should be one step ahead of well-equipped bicycle thieves - perhaps until the first functional lightsaber appears.
The Hiplok D1000 comes with three keys and is pleasantly rubberized; a key seal protects the locking cylinder from the weather. As an accessory, there is a padded carrying bag that allows rattle-free attachment to the bike. And of course the Ferosafe bracket is large enough to fit all standard frame tube diameters - with the exception of the down tube of e-bikes with integrated batteries, of course.
Win a new Hiplok D1000 bike lock now
Want to try it out? If you want to put the local safecrackers to the test or are simply worried about your (e-)bike left outside, you can win one of four Hiplok D1000s with Velomotion, provided to us by Hiplok partner Uvex. As usual, all you have to do is answer our prize question correctly - and then have fun with a new bike lock that the underworld will have a hard time breaking.
Legal Hiplock D1000 Raffle:
Your email address will only be saved until the end of the raffle and then deleted - unless you sign up for the newsletter. But even in this case, no personal data will be saved. Email addresses or other data will not be passed on to third parties (except to Hiplock).
Consent to the newsletter can be revoked at any time. Hiplock may only use your address for their newsletter and information about their products and will not be passed on to third parties. Participation in the prize draw is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.
The winner will be notified by us via e-mail and must reply within ten days whether the prize will be accepted. Otherwise, an alternate winner will be drawn. Anyone aged 18 and over may participate. Members of the editorial team and their relatives are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. In the case of a necessary export from the EU, the winner has to declare the product himself.
If you have any questions, just send us an email [email protected]
Click here to go to our data protection page with all information about data protection in raffles
The closing date for entries is October 15, 2024