The arms race continues: The electronics industry has just given the guild of bicycle thieves the gift of the cordless angle grinder, and the evil bicycle lock specialists are already coming up with something new. With new alloys, special coatings and clever material cross-sections, the current generation of U-locks can withstand the bite of the sawblade; after a period of uncertainty, it is now once again possible to effectively protect your expensive bike against all possible attempts to break into it.

However, the old rule of thumb now applies again that a good lock costs ten percent of the value of the bike. And for an e-bike, with an average price of around 3.000 euros, that's - yes, quite a chunk of money.

What do you get for it? For example, the Hiplok D1000 for 279,99 euros, which, with a weight of 1.800 grams and its bulky shape, promises security both visually and haptically. Above all, however, the British supplier uses Ferosafe, the new wonder material of the security industry, whose manufacturer emphasizes extreme resistance to sawing, drilling, grinding and other methods of destruction. The Hiplok D1000 is therefore one of only nine bicycle locks on the market that have the "Powered Cycle Diamond" seal from Pay Secure , the British certification body for security products. More security is currently not possible, and in the long term the lock made of special steel should be one step ahead of well-equipped bicycle thieves - perhaps until the first functional lightsaber appears.

The Hiplok D1000 comes with three keys and is pleasantly rubberized; a key seal protects the locking cylinder from the weather. As an accessory, there is a padded carrying bag that allows rattle-free attachment to the bike. And of course the Ferosafe bracket is large enough to fit all standard frame tube diameters - with the exception of the down tube of e-bikes with integrated batteries, of course.

Win a new Hiplok D1000 bike lock now

Want to try it out? If you want to put the local safecrackers to the test or are simply worried about your (e-)bike left outside, you can win one of four Hiplok D1000s with Velomotion, provided to us by Hiplok partner Uvex. As usual, all you have to do is answer our prize question correctly - and then have fun with a new bike lock that the underworld will have a hard time breaking.