Product news: At the Bespoked in Dresden, Vanwoid, the innovative bike brand from the Bavarian Forest, is presenting the "monster gravel" Canapee. This is not a mountain bike with racing handlebars, but a gravel bike with 29" MTB tires for AWD tracks and far beyond.

Everyone knows the situation when the bike just doesn't want to move forward. Especially cyclists who like to travel far away from the forest highway and gravel bike paths often reach the limits of their gravel bike. Turning around is not an option, however, and neither is failure - so get on the bike and let your legs spin. These are the moments for which Vanwoid developed the "monster gravel" Canapee.

Not a mountain bike with racing handlebars, but a titanium gravel bike for AWD tracks with 29-inch MTB tires - and as the manufacturer expressly emphasizes: "with all the driving characteristics that we love from a racing/gravel bike." The Vanwoid Canapee will be presented to the public exclusively at Bespoked in Dresden. The innovative bike brand from the Bavarian Forest is also presenting the Attaquer Road-Ti-Bike as a study alongside the Canapee and the well-known "Hunter".

Web: www.vanwoid.com