E-MTB / Product news: Equipped with the Bosch Performance Line CX Gen.5 motor and many changes, the new Trek Rail+ and Powerfly+ promise a lot of riding fun. The new Performance Line CX motor from Bosch gives the new models the same torque of 85 Nm as the previous models, but with a smoother, finer thrust and significantly reduced noise. Trek reveals exactly what new features the new Rail+ and Powerfly+ E-MTBs have to offer.

The new Trek Rail+

With 85 Nm of torque, the new Rail+ makes long, technical climbs a breeze, while 160mm of front and rear travel clears any obstacle. The MX wheels and adjustable geometry ensure confident handling and a customized ride for every rider. In addition to the updated motor, the Rail+ also gets the new Bosch PowerTube battery with Trek's proprietary RIB 2.0. The new battery packs a whopping 800 Wh and is compatible with the PowerMore Range Extender for epic peak-to-peak rides. Trek has equipped the Rail+ with Bosch's mini remote and system controller, allowing for quick mode changes and a clear view of the assist level and battery life without compromising on valuable cockpit space.

The Rail+ also receives updates to its geometry with a slacker 64,5° head tube angle and new adjustable geometry features. Thanks to Mino Link, the rider can adjust the bottom bracket height and head tube angle by half a degree and adjust the leverage at the touch of a button. Rail+ is also compatible with angle-adjustable headset cups (sold separately) to ride one degree less or steeper. To ensure that the ride remains balanced even on steep slopes, the Rail+ is equipped with a 29˝ front wheel and a 27,5˝ rear wheel. Rail+ riders thus get the low rolling resistance and trail advantages of a 29er on rough terrain and the additional agility of a smaller rear wheel for particularly tight alpine curves and steep rock rolls. Prices for the Rail+ range between 5.499,00 and 12.999,00 euros, depending on the version.

The new Powerfly+ e-MTBs Full Suspension and Hardtail models

The new Powerfly+ e-MTB full suspension and hardtail models offer plenty of assist thanks to Bosch's new Performance Line CX motor, which is quieter and more natural-feeling than its predecessor, while still delivering a full 85Nm of torque, making it easy to climb steep alpine trails and local hills. The new Powerfly+ also features Bosch's new PowerTube battery, which comes in 600Wh and 800Wh options for rough commuting or epic mountain adventures. The new battery attaches easily to the Powerfly+ thanks to Trek's new RIB 2.0 (Removable Integrated Battery) technology. Those who want to go even further can add Bosch's PowerMore Range Extender to increase range on every ride.

The Powerfly+ gets a boost in capability and style with an all-new geometry that makes riders feel in control on singletrack and rough trails. The Powerfly+ full suspension models stretch their chassis with 120mm of rear travel and 130mm of front travel, while the updated rear suspension layout allows for the confidence of a lower standover height. The Powerfly+ hardtail has the same 120mm of travel fork as its predecessor, but with new geometry. Both models feature mounts for racks, mudguards and a kickstand. The Powerfly+ is equipped with 29˝ wheels that smooth out rough trails and potholes, and plenty of room for high-traction tires to stay on the trail. The S size models are equipped with 27,5˝ wheels. Depending on the model, the Powerfly+ costs between EUR 3.299,00 and EUR 6.999,00.

