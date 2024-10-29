E-MTB / TEST: The Thok TP4-R comes with the new Bosch CX (Gen. 5) motor. It is designed as the ultimate e-all-mountain bike that can do just about anything. In our short test, we find out whether this promise is kept.



Thok TP4-R: E-Allmountain or even E-Enduro?

With the new Thok TP4-R, the young Italian company is pursuing the "Made in EU" approach. The modern carbon frame was developed in-house in Italy. Thok also brought production to Italy. In combination with the new Bosch CX motor, the Magura brakes and the Schwalbe tires, Thok likes to describe its new e-bike as an Italian-German collaboration. In general, the development process of the TP4 is very innovative: the first rideable prototype was printed entirely from aluminum. This ensures a short development time and, on the other hand, different geometries and settings can be quickly tested in order to create the perfect bike. Incidentally, the testing is carried out by one of the founders himself: Stefano Migliorini is a former BMX world champion and professional downhill rider and passionately incorporates his experience into the development.

The futuristic frame design of the TP4 is the work of renowned designer Aldo Drudi. The e-bike comes in the subtle color Cloud Dust Grey. Thok also offers a limited edition in Iridescent Snow It is called TP4 LTD and is limited to 30 units. Particularly interesting for German buyers: The Thok TP4 is also available through JobRad.

Data & Equipment of the Thok TP4-R

Application: Trail, all-mountain, enduro

Trail, all-mountain, enduro Frame material: Carbon

Carbon Suspension travel: 160mm front, 150mm rear

160mm front, 150mm rear wheel size: 29″, thanks to Flip Chip 27,5″ rear possible

29″, thanks to Flip Chip 27,5″ rear possible Size: S, M, L, XL

S, M, L, XL models: TP4-R, TP4-LTD (limited to 30 pieces)



TP4-R, TP4-LTD (limited to 30 pieces) Price: TP4-R: €7.190, TP4 LTD €10.490

TP4-R: €7.190, TP4 LTD €10.490 Our test model: Size L, test rider 180 cm



Equipment

The heart of the modern carbon frame is, as mentioned at the beginning, manufactured in Italy. Modern carbon fibers such as the high-modulus T1000 carbon fiber are used. Using autoclave technology, the various fibers are specially arranged and hardened in a pressure vessel using pressure and heat. This creates a modern frame that has a high breaking strength and low weight thanks to the various fibers. Thanks to the flip chip, the rear triangle can also be used with a 27,5 inch wheel - or the geometry can be adjusted for more uphill or downhill performance.

Built-in components

In terms of components, Thok relies on high-quality, reliable components - but not high-end, in order to keep the price within acceptable dimensions. A Magura MT5 reliably slows down any rapid descent. In general, Thok places value on European components for the TP4-R: In addition to Magura, DT Swiss wheels are used; for the drive, Bosch is used. In-house components, including the Vario seat post with 200 mm travel in frame size L, round off the harmonious equipment. Shifting is done with a reliable Shimano SLX - XT mix. The chassis works with high-quality Fox suspension elements: The Float 36 Performance suspension fork and the FOX Float X shock absorber are not among the high-end products from Fox - but they do their job reliably and are completely sufficient for the majority of potential buyers.

engine & battery

The new Bosch CX (Gen 5) may not have been a revolution, but one thing is clear: Thok has installed a top motor in the TP4-R, the fifth generation of which makes the bike much more fun. The key data of 85 NM and 600 W maximum power are the same as the previous models, but everything is easier to control on the trail. Thanks to the increased number of sensors and the associated better control, the motor system always delivers the right power for the current driving situation. The motor doesn't push too hard, doesn't stop too abruptly - this greatly increases the fun of driving and the success rate, especially on steep, technical climbs. In addition, it is hardly audible while driving: no rattling, nothing! We have already put the new Bosch CX (Gen 5) motor to the test. You can find a detailed test here:

Bosch CX 2025 (Gen 5) in the test: The revolution is postponed Bosch CX Gen 5 / Test: Since the Eurobike this year, it has been clear: A new Bosch CX motor is in the starting blocks. At the world's largest bicycle trade fair, the new drive was already seen in masked form on many new e-bikes and e-MTBs. Today the time has finally come: Bosch is presenting the successor to its probably […]

Thok supplies the TP4-R with an 800 Wh battery as standard. The smaller and therefore lighter batteries with 600 and 400 Wh are also available on request. There is also the optional range extender with 250 Wh. In total, a maximum of 1050 Wh can be available. We like this approach very much because it allows buyers to make a personal battery selection depending on local conditions and body weight without driving around with an unnecessary amount of battery weight. Light people with shorter home trails can, for example, choose the 400 Wh battery and buy the range extender for longer trips. On the other hand, those who live near the Alps and primarily go on long tours should go for the 800 Wh battery.

The battery itself can be charged via an integrated charging socket. Or you can remove it by loosening the cover on the down tube and a screw that secures the battery. The uncomplicated removal of the battery also makes it possible to retrofit a different battery size at any time.

Geometrie

Should it stand out from the crowd? Yes, and that's a good thing! In addition to the long chainstays, Thok has given the TP4 a very steep seat angle of 79°. This explains the excellent uphill characteristics, which we will come to in a moment. At the same time, the steering angle of 64,5° is comparatively flat for an E-Allmountain. Thok has managed to combine the climbing characteristics of an all-mountain with the downhill characteristics of an enduro.

Flip Chip High 152,2 mm travel Size S M L XL seat tube 395 410 430 465 top tube 560,1 579,9 601,7 623,5 bottom bracket height 359,5 359,5 359,5 359,5 bottom bracket drop 19 19 19 19 chainstays 459 459 459 459 Seat angle 79 79 79 79 Steering angle 64,5 64,5 64,5 64,5 Head tube length 100 110 120 130 wheelbase 1236,6 1248,4 1272,7 1297 Stack 598,8 609,3 618,3 627,4 Reach 447 457 477 497 Flip Chip Low 150,8 mm travel Size S M L XL seat tube 395 410 430 465 top tube 560,1 579,9 601,7 623,5 bottom bracket height 350,5 350,5 350,5 350,5 bottom bracket drop 28 28 28 28 chainstays 459 459 459 459 Seat angle 78,5 78,5 78,5 78,5 Steering angle 64 64 64 64 Head tube length 100 110 120 130 wheelbase 1238,9 1249,7 1274 1299,3 Stack 598,8 609,3 618,3 627,4 Reach 447 457 477 497

Test: The Thok TP4-R on the trail

The test area

For this short test, we were able to test the Thok TP4-R on the trails around Turin before it was released. In addition to comfortable trail uphills, there are also extremely steep sections with steps uphill, which provide some challenges that are close to the limit of what is possible. The descents are varied: steep, technical trails with a slight bike park character alternate with flowing natural trails and winding curves - including fun challenges from various boulders in a variety of positions: dodging, weaving through, jumping over, or using them as a jump. The only thing we were unable to test the Thok TP4-R on was rough downhill terrain.

Driving characteristics uphill

To put it briefly: The Thok TP4-R ranks high on the list of E-MTBs with the best climbing characteristics. Despite the relatively upright seating position, the E-bike does not seem rear-heavy even on very steep climbs. This is thanks to the steep seat angle and the long chainstays. In combination with the newly developed Schwalbe radial tires and the revised motor control of the Bosch CX (Gen 5) you can climb even the steepest climbs with ease and lots of fun! The front wheel stays on the ground, traction on loose surfaces is very good. But the e-bike is also fun when you take it easy. The upright seating position is particularly comfortable here, even on very long tours and climbs.

Driving characteristics downhill

With its modern geometry and 160 and 150 mm suspension travel, the Thok TP4-R almost ranks in the E-Enduro segment. It rides accordingly. The chassis is very responsive and absorbs even the smallest bumps very well. Thanks to the progressive rear triangle, however, you don't sink into the suspension travel - the chassis always provides enough counterpressure so that you can also happily take off on small edges or jumps with the e-bike. This feature, combined with the long wheelbase, means the bike is safe on the trail. The limits of the TP4-R are therefore very narrow, winding terrain and extremely technical terrain. But these can also be significantly shifted with the flip chip and the option of a 27,5 inch rear wheel, so that in almost all cases the driver will be the limiting factor.

