Thok TP4-R

E-MTB / TEST: The Thok TP4-R comes with the new Bosch CX (Gen. 5) motor. It is designed as the ultimate e-all-mountain bike that can do just about anything. In our short test, we find out whether this promise is kept.

Thok TP4-R: E-Allmountain or even E-Enduro?

With the new Thok TP4-R, the young Italian company is pursuing the "Made in EU" approach. The modern carbon frame was developed in-house in Italy. Thok also brought production to Italy. In combination with the new Bosch CX motor, the Magura brakes and the Schwalbe tires, Thok likes to describe its new e-bike as an Italian-German collaboration. In general, the development process of the TP4 is very innovative: the first rideable prototype was printed entirely from aluminum. This ensures a short development time and, on the other hand, different geometries and settings can be quickly tested in order to create the perfect bike. Incidentally, the testing is carried out by one of the founders himself: Stefano Migliorini is a former BMX world champion and professional downhill rider and passionately incorporates his experience into the development.
The futuristic frame design of the TP4 is the work of renowned designer Aldo Drudi. The e-bike comes in the subtle color Cloud Dust Grey. Thok also offers a limited edition in Iridescent Snow It is called TP4 LTD and is limited to 30 units. Particularly interesting for German buyers: The Thok TP4 is also available through JobRad.


Thok TP4 E-allmountain
Going steep: The new Thok Tp4-R.

Data & Equipment of the Thok TP4-R

  • Application: Trail, all-mountain, enduro
  • Frame material: Carbon
  • Suspension travel: 160mm front, 150mm rear
  • wheel size: 29″, thanks to Flip Chip 27,5″ rear possible
  • Size: S, M, L, XL
  • models: TP4-R, TP4-LTD (limited to 30 pieces)
  • Price: TP4-R: €7.190, TP4 LTD €10.490
  • Our test model: Size L, test rider 180 cm

Thok TP4 View PageThok TP4 side view

Equipment

The heart of the modern carbon frame is, as mentioned at the beginning, manufactured in Italy. Modern carbon fibers such as the high-modulus T1000 carbon fiber are used. Using autoclave technology, the various fibers are specially arranged and hardened in a pressure vessel using pressure and heat. This creates a modern frame that has a high breaking strength and low weight thanks to the various fibers. Thanks to the flip chip, the rear triangle can also be used with a 27,5 inch wheel - or the geometry can be adjusted for more uphill or downhill performance.

 

Thok TP4 Carbon
Modern carbon fibers are used on the TP4.

Built-in components

In terms of components, Thok relies on high-quality, reliable components - but not high-end, in order to keep the price within acceptable dimensions. A Magura MT5 reliably slows down any rapid descent. In general, Thok places value on European components for the TP4-R: In addition to Magura, DT Swiss wheels are used; for the drive, Bosch is used. In-house components, including the Vario seat post with 200 mm travel in frame size L, round off the harmonious equipment. Shifting is done with a reliable Shimano SLX - XT mix. The chassis works with high-quality Fox suspension elements: The Float 36 Performance suspension fork and the FOX Float X shock absorber are not among the high-end products from Fox - but they do their job reliably and are completely sufficient for the majority of potential buyers.

engine & battery

The new Bosch CX (Gen 5) may not have been a revolution, but one thing is clear: Thok has installed a top motor in the TP4-R, the fifth generation of which makes the bike much more fun. The key data of 85 NM and 600 W maximum power are the same as the previous models, but everything is easier to control on the trail. Thanks to the increased number of sensors and the associated better control, the motor system always delivers the right power for the current driving situation. The motor doesn't push too hard, doesn't stop too abruptly - this greatly increases the fun of driving and the success rate, especially on steep, technical climbs. In addition, it is hardly audible while driving: no rattling, nothing! We have already put the new Bosch CX (Gen 5) motor to the test. You can find a detailed test here:

Bosch CX 2025 (Gen 5) in the test: The revolution is postponed

Published: 30. September 2024

Bosch CX Gen 5 / Test: Since the Eurobike this year, it has been clear: A new Bosch CX motor is in the starting blocks. At the world's largest bicycle trade fair, the new drive was already seen in masked form on many new e-bikes and e-MTBs. Today the time has finally come: Bosch is presenting the successor to its probably […]

0 comments

Thok supplies the TP4-R with an 800 Wh battery as standard. The smaller and therefore lighter batteries with 600 and 400 Wh are also available on request. There is also the optional range extender with 250 Wh. In total, a maximum of 1050 Wh can be available. We like this approach very much because it allows buyers to make a personal battery selection depending on local conditions and body weight without driving around with an unnecessary amount of battery weight. Light people with shorter home trails can, for example, choose the 400 Wh battery and buy the range extender for longer trips. On the other hand, those who live near the Alps and primarily go on long tours should go for the 800 Wh battery.
The battery itself can be charged via an integrated charging socket. Or you can remove it by loosening the cover on the down tube and a screw that secures the battery. The uncomplicated removal of the battery also makes it possible to retrofit a different battery size at any time.

Thok TP4 engine
The Thok TP4-R features the new Bosch CX (Gen 5).

Geometrie

Should it stand out from the crowd? Yes, and that's a good thing! In addition to the long chainstays, Thok has given the TP4 a very steep seat angle of 79°. This explains the excellent uphill characteristics, which we will come to in a moment. At the same time, the steering angle of 64,5° is comparatively flat for an E-Allmountain. Thok has managed to combine the climbing characteristics of an all-mountain with the downhill characteristics of an enduro.

Flip Chip High 152,2 mm travel
SizeSMLXL
seat tube395410430465
top tube560,1579,9601,7623,5
bottom bracket height359,5359,5359,5359,5
bottom bracket drop19191919
chainstays459459459459
Seat angle79797979
Steering angle64,564,564,564,5
Head tube length100110120130
wheelbase1236,61248,41272,71297
Stack598,8609,3618,3627,4
Reach447457477497
Flip Chip Low 150,8 mm travel
SizeSMLXL
seat tube395410430465
top tube560,1579,9601,7623,5
bottom bracket height350,5350,5350,5350,5
bottom bracket drop28282828
chainstays459459459459
Seat angle78,578,578,578,5
Steering angle64646464
Head tube length100110120130
wheelbase1238,91249,712741299,3
Stack598,8609,3618,3627,4
Reach447457477497

Test: The Thok TP4-R on the trail

The test area

For this short test, we were able to test the Thok TP4-R on the trails around Turin before it was released. In addition to comfortable trail uphills, there are also extremely steep sections with steps uphill, which provide some challenges that are close to the limit of what is possible. The descents are varied: steep, technical trails with a slight bike park character alternate with flowing natural trails and winding curves - including fun challenges from various boulders in a variety of positions: dodging, weaving through, jumping over, or using them as a jump. The only thing we were unable to test the Thok TP4-R on was rough downhill terrain.

Driving characteristics uphill

To put it briefly: The Thok TP4-R ranks high on the list of E-MTBs with the best climbing characteristics. Despite the relatively upright seating position, the E-bike does not seem rear-heavy even on very steep climbs. This is thanks to the steep seat angle and the long chainstays. In combination with the newly developed Schwalbe radial tires and the revised motor control of the Bosch CX (Gen 5) you can climb even the steepest climbs with ease and lots of fun! The front wheel stays on the ground, traction on loose surfaces is very good. But the e-bike is also fun when you take it easy. The upright seating position is particularly comfortable here, even on very long tours and climbs.

Thok TP4 steep uphill
The comparatively upright seating position makes the TP4-R comfortable.

E-Bike Uphill
The bike also climbs excellently on steep, rough trails.

Driving characteristics downhill

With its modern geometry and 160 and 150 mm suspension travel, the Thok TP4-R almost ranks in the E-Enduro segment. It rides accordingly. The chassis is very responsive and absorbs even the smallest bumps very well. Thanks to the progressive rear triangle, however, you don't sink into the suspension travel - the chassis always provides enough counterpressure so that you can also happily take off on small edges or jumps with the e-bike. This feature, combined with the long wheelbase, means the bike is safe on the trail. The limits of the TP4-R are therefore very narrow, winding terrain and extremely technical terrain. But these can also be significantly shifted with the flip chip and the option of a 27,5 inch rear wheel, so that in almost all cases the driver will be the limiting factor.

Thok TP4 descent
Thanks to modern geometry, you can let it run quite smoothly downhill.

Thok TP4 chassis
The chassis responds sensitively …

E-Bike Jump
… but offers enough counterpressure to happily take jumps.

Conclusion: Thok TP4-R

Pro

  • Very good climbing and downhill characteristics
  • Flexible battery system
  • Variable geometry thanks to flip chip
  • Made in EU approach

Contra

  • More expensive than the mail order competition

Facts

product year2024
 Price7.190 €
 Web www.thokbikes.com
The Thok TP4-R can easily be described as the ultimate e-all-mountain bike. Very good, intuitive riding characteristics both uphill and downhill will give future owners great joy on the trails. A comfortable seating position is also fun on long tours. Thanks to the flip chip, the e-bike is individually adjustable and can be trimmed more for downhill or touring depending on your preference. The new Bosch CX motor does its job almost silently and supports the excellent uphill characteristics. If you are looking for an authentic small bike manufacturer that puts biking first, the TP4-R is a good choice; not least because of the Made in EU approach. Thok can outshine many well-known competitors with the TP4-R - except in terms of price: especially with the large mail-order competitors, you get more equipment for your money.
