Test Shimano S-Phyre SH-XC902: The Japanese manufacturer specifically targets cyclocross riders with its top model. And they like to use the S-Phyre because with an extremely good fit and many functional details it offers a real advantage off-road.

Most cyclocross riders use shoes from the MTB segment - of course, almost all of them use Shimano's SPD pedals or at least those with similar cleats, and the areas of use are quite similar. However, the Japanese manufacturer is specifically referring to cyclocross sport with its top model, and so you see the Shimano S-Phyre SH-XC902 wherever ambitious cross riding is done.

Shimano S-Phyre SH-XC902: Competition shoe of many top athletes

The shoe adorns the feet of numerous top athletes, including the current world champion, and is unmistakable, especially in white, although Shimano also offers it in the typical metallic blue and in subtle black. But the S-Phyre is always two things: extremely comfortable and extremely functional.

The high level of comfort is due to the special construction: the shoe, which is available in two widths, has no tongue; instead, the double Boa closure pulls the overlapping panels of the upper material together. This results in an evenly tight fit without noticeable pressure peaks - even if you tighten the dials really hard.

Another feature of the S-Phyre ensures that the shoe stays firmly in place on the foot. The reinforced heel cap is lined with a shiny, metallic, rough fabric; together with the shape, this prevents you from slipping out of the back of the shoe when running.

Super stiff sole with soft profile

Given the extremely stiff sole, which really cannot be crumpled at all, it is clear that the power transmission is optimal. Shimano equips the shoe with an insole with two inserts of different heights for arch support. This allows you to customize the S-Phyre to a certain extent before you resort to special insoles. The soles create a pleasantly shaped footbed with a large, ergonomic contact surface that offers a high level of comfort even when exerting maximum force.

However, the super-stiff sole is also very good for running. On the one hand, its shape leads to a clear rolling motion, and on the other hand, the soft rubber profile ensures a high degree of elasticity. It offers good support on hard surfaces, and also a lot of grip on soft ground, which is made even better by the "crampons" provided. The S-Phyre therefore has all the necessary properties for cross-country use.

Moderate weight and rather airy design

A Shimano S-Phyre SH-XC345 in size 902 weighs around 45 grams; the insole contributes 19 grams to this. This makes it comparatively light, which also means that this shoe is rather airy. From the inside you can see how the light falls through the perforated areas, and moisture can also easily penetrate the S-Phyre. What is simply part of racing can be a bit annoying on longer training rides, and so the Shimano is more of a pure competition shoe and less of an all-rounder. You can also order it in the white version, which is naturally quite sensitive and quickly develops a patina. In the warm, dry season you can of course always wear it - at gravel races, for example, or of course on the mountain bike.

With a recommended retail price of 359,95 euros, the Shimano S-Phyre SH-XC902 is quite expensive, but considering the outstanding fit and functionality, this seems reasonable. A cheaper variant is the SH-XC702 for 219,95 euros, which is similar to the top model in many respects. And with the S-Phyre SH-XC903, Shimano recently introduced a successor that has been improved in some details - if that's even possible...

