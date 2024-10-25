Test Lapierre Xelius DRS 2025: The provider combines its lightweight and aerodynamic racing bike and presents a new model that is designed to excel in a variety of disciplines. A first test ride shows that the plan works - and cool calculators will probably estimate that the French can also keep up with top German brands in terms of price.

When people think of Dijon, the beautiful capital of Burgundy, they first think of mustard, which the locals are not entirely happy about. The twin city of Mainz (which is also very beautiful) is more known for its world-famous white wines, which are grown in the region's "climats", small vineyards. Cycling is also a topic in Burgundy: firstly because the landscape is ideal for all kinds of bike tours, and secondly because Dijon is one of the five most bike-friendly cities in France. And last but not least, the bike manufacturer Lapierre is based here. Founded in 1946, the company still assembles around 25.000 bikes a year in its own factory, and development also takes place on site - apart from occasional trips to Geneva to the wind tunnel.

Lapierre Xelius DRS: sixth generation of the successful model

Lapierre was also there with its new model, the Xelius DRS. It is the sixth generation of the series, and a lot has happened since the first model in 2010. In 1, the Xelius SL 2016 was the first disc model to be launched alongside the Xelius with rim brakes, which was used by the FDJ pros at the time. From 2015, the unmistakable frame shape with the seat stays running past the seat tube was used, called "3D Tubular". The element, which is intended to provide vibration dampening and comfort, is used by Lapierre on various models, such as the Aircode DRS, which will no longer be in the range in 2025. The aero racing bike merges with the lightweight mountain bike Xelius SL to create a new model that is intended to shine with all-round properties - the Xelius DRS.

What is the Frenchman's new racing machine all about? Lapierre's development goal was to further improve the aerodynamics of the Aircode, while at the same time remaining within the weight range of the Xelius SL. The result was the following: With a frame weight of around 900 grams for the standard frame, less than 50 grams were added, but the aerodynamics of the frame were improved by 15% compared to the two previous models. (Which in turn means that the aero racer Aircode was not really more aerodynamic than the old Xelius SL.) The top model Xelius DRS 10.0 uses a frame that is around 120 grams lighter (790 g). A quick weight check shows the following: The complete set - a medium-sized frame with fork, seat post, clamping segment, headset and carbon cockpit - weighs almost exactly 2.050 grams. If you use average values ​​for all parts, the 900 grams is quite accurate.

Lightweight frame with aero optimization

The manufacturer provides interesting figures for aerodynamic optimization: at 50 km/h, the new model is said to save 14 watts, and at 35 km/h it still saves 5 watts, which corresponds to a time gain of one second per kilometer. What this means in practice remains to be seen - in any case, the Xelius DRS stands for optimized aerodynamics with a weight that is ideally under seven kilos.

Even though the frame looks very similar to its predecessor at first glance, Lapierre has optimized the tube cross-sections everywhere to improve aerodynamics. The seat and down tubes are narrower, and the seat stays are now significantly flatter. At the same time, the new Xelius frame looks more angular and clearer. The upper half of the eight-model collection comes with the carbon cockpit mentioned above; internal cable routing from the stem is a feature of all versions.

Hardly any changes in geometry

The geometry has practically not changed compared to the old Xelius, only the seat tube has become a few millimeters longer. In terms of stack and reach, the bike is still designed for a low, rather stretched seating position - perfect for use in racing. The steering and seat angles are balanced and result in a neutral seating position and balanced handling.

And now to the driving impression, gained on a test ride lasting just under four hours and covering almost 110 kilometers. Velomotion had the top model Xelius DRS 10.0 with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and "DT Swiss ERC1100 Spline" wheelset at its disposal, which the manufacturer specifies as weighing 6,8 kg - a good thing considering the 1.600 meters of elevation gain on the route through the hilly landscape west of Dijon. On the route with countless changes in speed and short steep sections as well as longer climbs, the first thing that stood out was the high rigidity of the overall system: the frame and cockpit do not give in at all when accelerating or when pedaling out of the saddle; even on fast descents the Xelius stands like a dream.

Narrow tires despite large clearance

Despite the 25 mm tires fitted to the test bike, the bike always provided solid contact with the ground, even when leaning on the not always completely smooth French asphalt. Anyone who wants to use the Lapierre on typically damaged German road surfaces should fit wider tires - up to 32 mm fit through the frame and fork. Assessing the comfort promise of the special frame shape was not easy, especially given the rather hard saddle. The chassis is definitely tight, but not uncomfortable; the vibrations on the handlebars were also kept to a minimum.

And the aerodynamics? The Xelius DRS definitely feels fast, but is not at all susceptible to wind at high speeds. How many watts the frame really saves in the wild is of course impossible to say on unknown routes and without a power meter. However, taking into account the length of the route and the altitude, the cut and the sense of form, we can attest to the Lapierre's very good performance - compared to the standard racer, this bike should definitely make you faster. The Olympic gold medal in the triathlon that Cassandre Beaugrand won in Paris on the Xelius DRS also testifies to the potential of the new racing machine. Lapierre has dedicated a special paint job to her triumph, which stands out clearly from the more muted colors of the rest of the collection.

Lapierre Xelius DRS: Affordable entry-level models and competitive prices

In terms of price, the French company is moving into the middle to upper range with the Xelius DRS; the most interesting versions are exactly between the relatively inexpensive entry-level models and the top versions. The Xelius DRS 8.0 for just under 6.000 euros comes with the electronic Shimano Ultegra, a light carbon wheelset and the one-piece cockpit; according to the manufacturer, the weight of the racing machine is 7,5 kilos. In terms of handling, this model should hardly differ from the test bike; in terms of price, it can even undercut similar models from well-known mail-order brands. It would be good if Lapierre could bring a breath of fresh air to the German market with bikes like the new Xelius - although the Dijon-based provider can of course also offer interesting MTBs, gravel bikes and endurance racers.

www.lapierrebikes.com

Model overview Lapierre Xelius DRS

Xelius DRS 5.0 €2899 Shimano 105, AL Disc

Xelius DRS 6.0 €3699 Shimano 105 Di2, DT Swiss E1800 Spline

Xelius DRS 6.0 AXS €4199 Sram Rival AXS, DT Swiss E1800 Spline

Xelius DRS 7.0 €4799 Shimano Ultegra Di2, DT Swiss E1600 Spline

Xelius DRS 8.0 €5999 Shimano Ultegra Di2, DT Swiss ERC1600 Spline

Xelius DRS 8.0 AXS €6999 Sram Force AXS, DT Swiss ERC1600 Spline

Xelius DRS 9.0 €8499 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, DT Swiss ERC1400 Spline

Xelius DRS 10.0 €10.000 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, DT Swiss ERC1100 Spline

Xelius DRS frameset 3999 € including seat post and cockpit