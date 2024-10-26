Test Bulls Harrier 3: The inexpensive aluminum racer is not just suitable as an entry-level bike. A solid frame, contemporary components and modern mounting standards speak for long-term use, especially since the Bulls can be significantly upgraded with simple retrofitting measures.

Athletes from a wide range of disciplines use the racing bike for endurance training, and the path from recreational to competitive sport is often not very far. This is even more true where a seasonal discipline is practiced - in the Alpine region, for example, cross-country skiing.

Let's take Johannes, who is almost 14 years old and has already achieved top ten placings in the Germany Cup. In order to have something to do in the summer, the offspring of a sports-loving family joined his school's triathlon team on a trial basis, with which he immediately became Bavarian runner-up - it's logical that this sparked his enthusiasm for cycling. According to the rules, however, the eighth-grader was riding a mountain bike; a real road bike is reserved for older age groups. But now his birthday is just around the corner - and Johannes' biggest wish is a racing bike.

racing bike instead of games console

That's a good thing, because many of the same age are more likely to dream of a new games console. But unlike in other places, where kids usually know exactly what they want, "racing bike" is a flexible term: the variety of models is overwhelming, and the price range extends from three to five-figure sums. In addition, there is a flourishing second-hand market, where more and more professional providers are active, offering tested second-hand bikes with a guarantee. And there is something else that is available today: the gravel bike, which, depending on the design, is similar to a racing bike, but has a much wider range of uses. For Johannes, however, this option was out of the question - he wanted a really sporty bike with the appropriate look.

If you don't know much about it yourself and can't rely on trustworthy advice from friends, you'll quickly feel overwhelmed. And then there's only one thing that helps: go to a local specialist retailer, assuming they have a corresponding range. Of course, you should think about your budget and area of ​​application beforehand.

Pay attention to current assembly standards!

How much does an entry-level racing bike cost? Specialist brands such as mail order companies start at around 1.400 euros. At least if you want modern equipment, which today means disc brakes and 2x11 gears and modern standards such as thru axles. Of course you can also choose a simpler model, but you should think about reselling it right from the start - perhaps because the bike has become too small for your junior or because your demands have increased. A racing bike that is no longer up to date today will be hard to get rid of in two or three years.

Speaking of "too small" - the right size is of course also an important aspect. Especially on the used market, you might come up with the idea of ​​making compromises in view of an attractive price, but that is not a good idea. It is wiser to get advice from a bike shop and try out different frame heights. You should also not forget that there are different seat geometries - from endurance racers with a slightly more upright posture to pure racing bikes with extremely low handlebars. And the former is particularly interesting for beginners, as you can cheat a little with the size.

Bulls Harrier 3: Seat geometry that "grows with the child"

The rather compact geometry of a racer like the Bulls Harrier Disc 3 is ideal for extending the service life. The top tube of the Cologne brand's endurance bike is not too long; if you buy the bike a size too big, the seat post is initially quite low in the frame, but you don't sit too stretched out. This is very clear with young cyclist Johannes: even in the drop handlebar position, he sits compactly on the bike and has everything well under control. As the boy grows, the saddle can move up and the handlebars down - there are various spacers under the stem that can be removed. And if Johannes really grows tall, the geometry also allows for a longer stem.

Retrofit tip: a lightweight wheelset

This makes the Cologne racing machine ideal for young talent - but what about the equipment? Bulls uses the Shimano 105 R7000 with 2x11 gears, so not the latest material. This group works very well, of course; you can safely do without the twelfth gear. More importantly, there are hydraulic disc brakes on board and the front and rear wheels are held by thru axles. This means that the Harrier is also equipped for the conversion and retrofitting of components in the coming years. This applies, for example, to the solid Shimano wheels, which are quite heavy at around two kilos: if you ever buy a competition wheel set, the Bulls is 500 grams lighter.

As is usual in the price range of around 2.000 euros, Bulls combines an aluminum frame with a carbon fork. The shift cables and brake line run inside the frame, but the front cable is on the outside, which is a bit unsightly. Apart from that, the bike's modern silhouette is appealing - and young racing bike fans shouldn't be bothered by such details anyway. Because in contrast to the old mountain bike, Johannes experienced unexpected acceleration with his test bike thanks to the stiff frame and maneuverability in all riding situations despite the weight of around ten kilos. The racer rolls very lightly on its Schwalbe tires, and in the end you get the idea that the Bulls Harrier 3 is definitely more than just an entry-level racing bike.

What's missing now? Cycling shoes, of course, and a suitable outfit including a helmet and goggles. Bulls are providing the pants and jersey, and the professional white shoes bear the Shimano logo. You don't have to spend a fortune on these products either - and if you get the complete package for your birthday, you can split it up.

www.bulls.de