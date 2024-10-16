The Suunto Vertical Titanium Solar Smartwatch promises impressive performance and endurance - especially for cyclists who rely on precise measurements and long battery life. We tested the model and identified the most important advantages and disadvantages. We focused primarily on the functions that are relevant for sporting use on the bike and for outdoor activities.

Data on the Suunto Vertical

Manufacturers Suunto Model Vertical Titanium Solar Canyon display size 36,3mm (1,43 inch) Resolution 280 280 x pixels material of the watch glass sapphire crystal Main material Glass fiber reinforced polyamide

titanium bezel battery life according to the manufacturer up to 60 days satellite systems GPS, GNSS, Galileo, BeiDou Navi Ja Memory size 32 GB Music Yes, control the music Water resistant to 100 Meters Weight 74g (case only: 56g) Compatibility iPhone®, Android ™ manufacturer's RRP 799,00 Euros Features SOLAR CHARGING LENS, flashlight,

Tracks the training effect,

Sustainable manufacturing process,

Suunto Vertical – Design and workmanship

The Suunto Vertical impresses at first glance with its high-quality workmanship. The robust titanium casing makes the watch not only visually appealing, but also extremely durable - perfect for demanding outdoor activities. To set it up, you need the Suunto app, which is available for iPhone and Android. The initial setup is very simple and intuitive.

The feel is excellent thanks to a combination of touchscreen and button operation, which is particularly advantageous when doing sports, but also in everyday life. The OLED display is particularly noteworthy, as it remains easy to read even in direct sunlight. The strong colors and high brightness make using the watch very pleasant. In addition, the display can be individually adjusted: either permanently switched on or activated via gesture control.

Performance and battery life

The battery life of the Suunto Vertical is outstanding. In smartwatch mode, it lasts up to 60 days - a value that only a few models on the market achieve. Even with intensive use with active GPS and numerous sensors, the watch can last 85 hours. Thanks to the solar module, the battery life is additionally supported, making it particularly ideal for longer outdoor tours.

sports functions and user-friendliness

The Suunto Vertical offers over 95 sport modes, including all relevant functions for cyclists, runners, swimmers and multi-sport athletes. The data fields of the individual modes can be customized so that each user can see their preferred information. Thanks to various satellite systems, the watch delivers extremely precise GPS data - both for distances and altitude. Another highlight is the comprehensive map library, which offers a wide selection of free maps from all over the world. These are a big plus, especially for cyclists who like to explore unknown terrain. Waterproof up to 100 meters, the watch even offers protection in bad weather or when swimming. Sleep phases are also monitored and the watch tells you when you are best rested and regenerated.

Despite the many strengths, there are also some points that need improvement. The watch does not have its own music storage, which means that it only serves as a controller for a connected smartphone. Additional functions such as an ECG or a payment function are also missing, which are now often standard on other smartwatches. The charging station of the Suunto Vertical also seems a bit sensitive. Care must be taken to ensure that the charging points are positioned correctly so that the charging process is not interrupted. The watch's locking button also comes loose from time to time, which could be problematic with intensive use.

For our tester, the Suunto Vertical Titanium Solar is one of the best sports watches currently on the market. It is particularly comfortable to wear and the fact that the smartwatch never seems to need charging.

WEB: suunto.com

