The Suunto Race Titanium Charcoal is a sports watch that was developed for demanding athletes. With over 95 sports modes, an extremely robust design and precise measuring functions, it is a convincing training device for anyone who wants to precisely analyze their athletic performance. But how does it perform in everyday life and during training? We took a closer look at the Suunto Race.

Design and workmanship

The Suunto Race scores with hers high-quality processing and a successful combination of Touchscreenand button operation, which provides a pleasant feel. The large OLED display convinced by strong colors and good brightness, which is particularly advantageous in direct sunlight. It can also be customized: the user can decide whether the display is permanently active or gesture control Overall, the watch appears very robust and is up to 100 meters waterproof – a feature that is rare in many smartwatches.

Suunto Race data

Manufacturers Suunto Model RACE Titanium Charcoal display size 36,3mm (1,43 inch) Resolution 466 466 x pixels material of the watch glass sapphire crystal Main material Glass fiber reinforced polyamide

titanium bezel battery life according to the manufacturer up to 26 days satellite systems GPS, GNSS, Galileo, BeiDou Navi Ja Memory size 32 GB Music Yes, control the music Water resistant to 100 Meters Weight 69g (case only: 52g) Compatibility iPhone®, Android ™ manufacturer's RRP 549,00€ Features Digital Crown, Tracks the training effect,

sports functions and training data

The Suunto Race offers over 95 pre-installed sports modes, ranging from running to swimming to more exotic sports. It is particularly positive that the arrangement of the data fields can be customized so that every athlete can see his or her preferred information. When measuring body values ​​such as heart rate and calorie consumption, the watch delivers very exact data. GPS measurements of distance and altitude are extremely precise, which is ensured by the support of various satellite systems. The watch also records Sleep phases and provides feedback on recovery and regeneration, which is particularly helpful for athletes who pay attention to their regeneration phases.

Battery life: A strong argument

An outstanding feature of the Suunto Race is the Battery lifeAccording to the manufacturer, the battery lasts up to 26 days, with daily use with heart rate monitoring still 12 days. During intensive use in training, with GPS and heart rate measurements activated, the watch achieves impressive 40hThis makes this watch one of the most durable sports watches on the market and is perfect for long training sessions or multi-day outdoor adventures.

Disadvantages and missing features

Despite its many strengths, the Suunto Race has some weaknesses. The watch offers no integrated music storage, so music cannot be stored directly on the watch. Music can only be controlled via the watch, but the smartphone must be nearby. additional features as a ECG or Payment function, which are standard on other smartwatches, are missing here. Another weak point is the sensitive charging station. Here, special attention must be paid to ensuring that the charging points are correctly aligned, otherwise the contact can easily slip and the charging process will be interrupted. In addition, the locking button the watch occasionally, making it difficult to handle.

Conclusion Suunto Race

The Suunto Race Titanium Charcoal is one of the best sports watches on the market, especially for athletes who want to record and analyze their performance in detail. With robust workmanshipto long battery life and precise measurement data it is convincing across the board. You have to make compromises when it comes to the lack of additional functions such as music storage or ECG, but as a pure sports watch, the Suunto Race remains a top choice for anyone who wants to improve their competition performance

