TestsAccessories

A robust sports watch for ambitious athletes: Suunto Race Titanium Charcoal in the test

by

Suunto Race

The Suunto Race Titanium Charcoal is a sports watch that was developed for demanding athletes. With over 95 sports modes, an extremely robust design and precise measuring functions, it is a convincing training device for anyone who wants to precisely analyze their athletic performance. But how does it perform in everyday life and during training? We took a closer look at the Suunto Race.

Design and workmanship

The Suunto Race scores with hers high-quality processing and a successful combination of Touchscreenand button operation, which provides a pleasant feel. The large OLED display convinced by strong colors and good brightness, which is particularly advantageous in direct sunlight. It can also be customized: the user can decide whether the display is permanently active or gesture control Overall, the watch appears very robust and is up to 100 meters waterproof – a feature that is rare in many smartwatches.

Suunto Race

Suunto Race data

ManufacturersSuunto
ModelRACE Titanium Charcoal
display size36,3mm (1,43 inch)
Resolution466 466 x pixels
material of the watch glasssapphire crystal
Main materialGlass fiber reinforced polyamide
titanium bezel
battery life according to the manufacturerup to 26 days
satellite systemsGPS, GNSS, Galileo, BeiDou
NaviJa
Memory size32 GB
MusicYes, control the music
Water resistant to100 Meters
Weight69g (case only: 52g)
CompatibilityiPhone®, Android ™
manufacturer's RRP549,00€
FeaturesDigital Crown, Tracks the training effect,
Flashlight
Sustainable manufacturing process 100%
renewable energy

Suunto Race

sports functions and training data

The Suunto Race offers over 95 pre-installed sports modes, ranging from running to swimming to more exotic sports. It is particularly positive that the arrangement of the data fields can be customized so that every athlete can see his or her preferred information. When measuring body values ​​such as heart rate and calorie consumption, the watch delivers very exact data. GPS measurements of distance and altitude are extremely precise, which is ensured by the support of various satellite systems. The watch also records Sleep phases and provides feedback on recovery and regeneration, which is particularly helpful for athletes who pay attention to their regeneration phases.

Battery life: A strong argument

An outstanding feature of the Suunto Race is the Battery lifeAccording to the manufacturer, the battery lasts up to 26 days, with daily use with heart rate monitoring still 12 days. During intensive use in training, with GPS and heart rate measurements activated, the watch achieves impressive 40hThis makes this watch one of the most durable sports watches on the market and is perfect for long training sessions or multi-day outdoor adventures.

Disadvantages and missing features

Despite its many strengths, the Suunto Race has some weaknesses. The watch offers no integrated music storage, so music cannot be stored directly on the watch. Music can only be controlled via the watch, but the smartphone must be nearby. additional features as a ECG or Payment function, which are standard on other smartwatches, are missing here. Another weak point is the sensitive charging station. Here, special attention must be paid to ensuring that the charging points are correctly aligned, otherwise the contact can easily slip and the charging process will be interrupted. In addition, the locking button the watch occasionally, making it difficult to handle.

Conclusion Suunto Race

The Suunto Race Titanium Charcoal is one of the best sports watches on the market, especially for athletes who want to record and analyze their performance in detail. With robust workmanshipto long battery life and precise measurement data it is convincing across the board. You have to make compromises when it comes to the lack of additional functions such as music storage or ECG, but as a pure sports watch, the Suunto Race remains a top choice for anyone who wants to improve their competition performance

WEB: suunto.com

Here go to the test of the Suunto Vertical:

Smartwatch for ambitious cyclists: Suunto Vertical in the test

Published: 16. October 2024

The Suunto Vertical Titanium Solar Smartwatch promises impressive performance and endurance - especially for cyclists who rely on precise measurements and long battery life. We tested the model and identified the most important advantages and disadvantages. We focused primarily on the functions that are suitable for sporty use on the bike and during [...]

0 comments

Back to leaderboard

Conclusion: Suunto Race Titanium Charcoal

Pro

  • high quality
  • good feel
  • Display with good colors and good brightness
  • Very good battery
  • overall very robust

Contra

  • no storage for music
  • charging station
  • closure button comes loose

Facts

product year2024
 Price549 Euros
 Web www.suunto.com

Overall rating

92%

Value for Money

83%
The Suunto Race Titanium Charcoal is one of the best sports watches on the market, especially for athletes who want to record and analyze their performance in detail. With robust workmanship, a long battery life and precise measurement data, it is impressive across the board. You have to make compromises when it comes to the lack of additional functions such as music storage or ECG, but as a pure sports watch, the Suunto Race remains a top choice for anyone who wants to improve their competition performance.
Tags:sm24SmartwatchSports WatchSports Watchespm Watches

About Marcus Degen

Marcus Degen is editor-in-chief and managing director of Velomotion. As a passionate Lower Bavarian, he enjoys the advantages of the region both on the bike and culturally and culinary. In 2003 he founded the German cycling magazine Procycling and was its editor-in-chief for nine years. During this time he also founded the magazines Fahrrad News and World of Mountain Biking. He studied physics and engineering in Munich and was already active as a student in cycling and later as a triathlete. In 2013 he started the digital bicycle magazine Velomotion.de.