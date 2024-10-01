SRAM Red AXS 2024

SRAM Red AXS: The Americans' new high-end component group takes a significant step forward; the big surprise is the new shape of the brake levers. After the initial presentation and an in-depth practical test, one thing is clear: SRAM has never offered better "controls".

Eight years is a long time in the bicycle industry – and the SRAM Red eTap has been on the market in a largely unchanged form for almost that long. The wireless electronic 2×11 groupset with hydraulic disc brakes, called Red eTap HRD, was introduced in late summer 2016, closely following the electronic shifting group with mechanical rim brakesAt the beginning of 2019, the Red AXS, a twelve-speed version, came onto the market, the novelty of which lay primarily in the unusual chainring gradations; there were also direct-mount chainrings instead of the old crank spider. The shape of the brake shift levers, however, remained practically unchanged. At the same time as the updated Red, a largely functionally identical SRAM Force AXS on the market.

It took another two years until a new hydraulic-electronic lever was ready - and SRAM introduced it in 2021 in the form of the Rival AXS, number three in the group hierarchy. Its design was transferred to SRAM Force and Apex in 2023; only the top group Red remained at the 2016 level.

SRAM Red AXS with completely new lever shape

Only in May of this year was a new generation of Red market-ready – and it has been completely redesigned at the most important contact point between man and machine. After a long run-up, the top group leapfrogs the current model generation of Force, Rival and Apex; its levers have been significantly improved in terms of design and ergonomics. This also means that the SRAM Red 2024 can be compared twice – with its predecessor from 2016 and with the current Force & Co.

The comparison with the old Red is almost impossible: Their eTap levers seem clunky in direct comparison; the comparatively short handle body leaves little room for the fingers when you grip the lever. At least the clearly pronounced "knob" offers a practical grip position if you want to make yourself small in the brake lever position in a headwind. However, the old Red lever is not completely out of date - there are still many gravel bikes and racing bikes with the corresponding complete group available on the market, some at significantly reduced prices.

When compared with a current Force lever, it becomes clear why the new Red is such a big hit: viewed from the rider's perspective, i.e. from above, the two handles are actually quite similar, apart from the fact that the new one is a few millimeters longer. From the front, you can see that the handle body on the new Red is not pulled down as far. The big difference is visible from the side: the brake lever on the Red is oriented further forward in the upper area and then bent back more. This creates significantly more space for the fingers on the underside of the handle body - at a good 7 cm, this is a full 2 ​​cm longer than on the Force lever. While it is already tight for three fingers on the Force, you can comfortably grip the Red lever with all four fingers. But what is even more important: because the space between the handle body, handlebars and brake lever is significantly larger, it is no longer possible for your fingers to get caught when pulling the lever or for your fingers to get in the way and you cannot brake properly.

Completely new interior

In order to implement the new lever shape, SRAM has also completely redesigned the internals. The hydraulic cylinder of the brake system was previously located above the brake lever, making the high hump necessary. Now it is arranged horizontally, takes up less space and is also longer. The pivot point of the brake lever has also been changed. Together with the changed shape of the brake callipers and discs, this should ensure significantly reduced hand force - SRAM speaks of minus 80% when holding the brake lever and minus 33% when pulling on the tip of the brake lever from the lower handlebar. In addition, both levers have lost 83 grams in weight, which is a good half of the weight saving of the complete group compared to the old SRAM Red, which is said to be 153 grams.

The performance of the new braking system is indeed phenomenal. Putting your index finger on top of the brake lever and applying light pressure is enough to brake in a controlled, strong and safe way; pulling hard on the tip of the lever is almost out of the question if you don't want the rear wheel to lift off. At the same time, you can hold the handlebar securely with the other three fingers and your thumb. Changing the position of your fingers or loosening the grip to brake is definitely not necessary here. The strong backward bend of the brake lever means that its tip is just as far away from the handlebar bend as before. From the lower handlebar, you can comfortably place your index finger and pull if necessary without having to change the position of your hand on the handlebar.

The shifting function is not much different from that of the old SRAM Red. The gear changes are quick and precise; compared to its predecessor, the derailleur seems to move the chain more cleanly from one chainring to the other. SRAM has already improved this on the Force and Rival. The new automatic trimming function adjusts the derailleur fork twice when you shift the cassette on the large chainring; trimming is not necessary on the small chainring. It is great that the derailleur adjustment screws are now marked with "H" and "L" - a feature that the current SRAM Force does not have.

The shape, size and texture of the shift paddle have been changed; it is difficult to say whether this makes it easier to reach. What is more interesting is that SRAM has placed another switch on the inside of the knob of the lever, the Bonus Button. In the standard configuration, this has the same function as the shift paddle of the respective shifter, but can be freely configured. You can use it to cycle through the functions of a bike computer; you can also use the buttons to shift gears and assign them "crosswise". For example, you can use the Bonus Button on the right lever to shift down and vice versa, i.e. shift in both directions with each hand. This is useful when you are giving hand signals, holding a water bottle or rummaging around in your jersey pocket.

Bonus Button: new option for shifting gears or operating the speedometer

A small square on the rubber grip allows you to feel the bonus button, although this isn't easy when wearing gloves. The wireless blips under the handlebars, on the other hand, are easy to get to grips with. No matter where you place them, the additional switches are one of the greatest advantages of the electronic switching system in terms of operation.

With the new Force/Rival/Apex levers, SRAM did without the "contact point adjustment" feature, but the new Red includes this feature again. There is a screw on the inside of the grip body that increases the free travel of the brake lever in four steps. Exactly - the adjustment only works in this direction. If the system has too much free travel due to incorrect filling, for example, this cannot be changed with the adjustment screw. This feature does not really seem to make sense, especially since the grip width on the new lever is very easy to adjust from the front instead of from below. This moves the lever more than 2 cm closer to the handlebars, which is practical for people with small hands/short fingers. The free travel of the lever moves with it when you adjust it.

The brake calipers, which grip the rotors over a slightly larger circumference, appear delicate and somewhat angular. The existing brake discs are, however, compatible with the new calipers. The crankset has only been visually developed with care; the large lower pulley on the rear derailleur is noticeable, which is supposed to be more efficient. The changer can switch up to 36 teeth; a rear derailleur with a shorter swing arm (up to 33 teeth) is no longer available.

Lever set + brakes available as upgrade

Anyone who has bought a racing bike with SRAM Red or a Red group in the last year and a half might be in a bad mood given the extreme development of the shift levers. But this is where another feature of the AXS groups comes into play: All electronic components from the SRAM cosmos are compatible with each other. In order to enjoy the new feel and the stronger brakes, you don't have to buy the complete group, which costs just under 4.300 euros in the basic configuration - the lever set including brake calipers is enough. And it is currently available from mail order for around 1.300 euros (RRP 755 € x 2). SRAM Force and Rival AXS can also be operated with it, as can of course the shift components from Red and Force 2019. Since components such as the crankset and rear derailleur have only been carefully developed, the new levers plus brake calipers can be easily combined with older SRAM Red components. An upgrade that is definitely worth it.

Or would you prefer a complete bike with the new SRAM Red AXS? A racing machine like the Specialized S-Works Aethos, which SRAM provided us with, should be the dream of all fans of smooth road cycling. With pedals, bottle holder and Wahoo mount on the handlebars, the 56er bike weighs less than 6,8 kilos, with the entire group contributing just under 2,5 kilos. Together with sufficiently high rigidity on the one hand and pleasant comfort on the other, the low mass ensures great maneuverability and maximum driving dynamics. And even though the Aethos does without aerodynamic features and even has exposed brake lines between the handlebars and frame, it feels extremely fast in headwinds with its "Zipp 353 NSW" wheels.

Of course, such a bike is quite expensive - if you add up all the components, it comes to around 14.500 euros. After all, an Aethos Expert Rival for 6000 euros should be very similar to the top model in terms of handling characteristics - now just buy the SRAM Red AXS 2024 lever set and you have a racing machine that is hardly less exciting for half the price...

