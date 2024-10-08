Product news: With the Turbo Vado SL 2 6.0 Carbon and the limited special edition Turbo Vado SL 2 Carbon LTD Forward 50, Specialized is introducing two new everyday e-bikes that aim to set new standards in terms of performance, range and lightness. These models offer an exceptional mix of innovative technology, sophisticated design and powerful support that is impressive both in everyday urban life and on sporty rides.

Specialized Turbo Vado SL 2 6.0 Carbon: A lightweight with power

The Specialized Turbo Vado SL 2 6.0 Carbon is a true all-rounder in the field of urban e-bikes. Weighing just 15,9 kg in size M, it is one of the lightest e-bikes on the market without compromising on performance. The ultra-light FACT carbon frame, inspired by the best road bike models in the world, ensures excellent stability and efficiency. At the same time, the Specialized SL 1.2 electric motor offers an impressive 320 watts of power and 50 Nm of torque. This combination not only enables effortless movement in the city, but also on longer trips across the country.

The integrated Future Shock 3.2 suspension, which sits between the handlebars and fork, offers 20 mm of travel and ensures a smooth ride by effectively absorbing bumps and vibrations. This makes the Vado SL 2 ideal for riding on uneven surfaces and ensures a consistently comfortable ride. In addition, the bike's geometry with a slightly slacker steering angle and wider 700c x 47c tires enables intuitive and safe handling that proves itself on both asphalt and gravel roads.

Another highlight is the Mastermind H3 control unit, which is integrated into the stem and has a customizable color display. This allows riders to access important information in real time and connect the bike to the Specialized app to monitor ride data or configure personal preferences such as support mode. In addition, the bike offers the option of connecting via the Apple Find My app, making the Vado SL 2 one of the safest e-bikes on the market.

The integrated 520 Wh battery is completely built into the frame and offers an impressive range of up to five hours. This is enough for a week of daily commuting without the need for a recharge. For particularly long distances, the bike can also be equipped with an optional range extender, which provides an additional 160 Wh capacity and up to 40 km of additional range. The models are priced at 6.200 euros.

Specialized Turbo Vado SL 2 Carbon LTD Forward 50: Exclusive design for the anniversary

To mark Specialized's 50th anniversary, the Turbo Vado SL 2 Carbon LTD Forward 50 Edition is a unique model that not only impresses with its performance, but also with its looks. This strictly limited special edition is limited to just 250 units worldwide and will only be available from selected specialist retailers. Each bike is individually numbered and has a special paint job in Gloss Chrome with Pink Tint and Gold Fades, which honors Specialized's anniversary and makes the bike a real collector's item.

Despite the striking design, performance is the main focus. The bike is even lighter than the standard model and weighs just 14,9 kg. It is equipped with high-quality Roval Terra carbon wheels, which ensure excellent acceleration and smooth running thanks to their lightness and rigidity. The SRAM Force XPLR AXS gear system enables seamless, electronic shifting with minimal effort, making riding particularly smooth and efficient.

The Future Shock 3.2 suspension ensures a comfortable riding experience, while the wide tires ensure optimal grip and stability on a wide variety of terrain. The integrated lighting, consisting of the Lezyne Ebike Fusion Stvzo E500+ headlight and a Specialized LED rear light, ensures additional safety, even when riding in the dark or in bad weather. The limited models are available for 9.000 euros.

Versatility and personalization: a bike for every situation

Both the Turbo Vado SL 2 6.0 Carbon and the Forward 50 Edition offer exceptional versatility. In addition to the standard equipment, both models can be supplemented with a variety of accessories to meet the individual needs of the riders. The MIK HD luggage rack system allows the attachment of saddlebags, child seats or other loads weighing up to 27 kg. In addition, there is the option of mounting a front luggage rack that can carry up to 14 kg, which makes the bike suitable for longer tours or the transport of larger items.

When used in conjunction with the Specialized app, riders can not only monitor their fitness data, but also create customized riding profiles that tailor training or riding to specific goals. For commuters or recreational riders, this app provides an easy way to optimize motor support, range and riding style.

Our assessment: Premium bikes with exceptional performance

The Turbo Vado SL 2 6.0 Carbon and the limited Turbo Vado SL 2 Carbon LTD Forward 50 set new standards in the world of e-bikes. Both models combine groundbreaking technologies, the highest quality materials and a sophisticated design that is impressive both in the city and on longer trips. The extreme lightness, combined with the powerful support of the electric motor, ensures an incomparable driving experience aimed at riders who value speed, comfort and style.

While the Turbo Vado SL 2 6.0 Carbon is designed as a versatile all-rounder for everyday use, the Forward 50 Edition is an exclusive option for lovers of limited editions and unique design. With these models, Specialized impressively shows that e-bikes can be not only functional, but also stylish and powerful.

We are already looking forward to a first test.

WEB : specialized.com