The new Specialized Turbo Levo SL 2

E-MTB / Product news: The Specialized Turbo Levo SL is valued in the scene for its handling, versatility and powerful yet natural power delivery. Now the cult manufacturer is following up with the Specialized Turbo Levo SL 2. The main feature of the new model is the two-stage GENIE air spring technology - packaged in a FOX FLOAT X shock absorber.

For trail riders who crave winding singletrack while also wanting to improve their skills and fitness, Specialized has the Turbo Levo SL. Specialized has announced a new version of the trail bike for the new model year. Equipped with the Specialized GENIE air spring technology packed into the FOX FLOAT X shock, the bike offers even more riding fun, according to the manufacturer. By using two separate but connected positive air chambers, the total air volume is increased, resulting in a flatter spring curve for the first 70% of the shock's stroke. This "softer" spring provides a helical shock force control throughout the shock range. In the last 30% of the travel, GENIE closes the openings to the outer air chamber, reducing the overall volume. This results in a more progressive spring curve, which in turn reduces the risk of bottoming out.

Specialized Turbo Levo SL 2: Individually adjustable steering angle and SL 1.2 motor

The new version of the Specialized Turbo Levo SL 2 remains slim. According to Specialized, it is robust enough to withstand heavy use, but light enough to master large maneuvers. Its geometry, kinematics and shock absorber tuning should leave nothing to be desired in this regard. The low bottom bracket, the flat steering angle and the reduced fork offset ensure driving stability off-road. The steering angle can also be individually adjusted to 63°, 64.25° or 65,5° according to requirements. The 29" front wheel ensures smooth running, while the 27,5" rear wheel in combination with the short chainstay enables responsive behavior. Those who prefer the rolling and traction advantages of a 29" rear wheel can do so by moving the Pivot Link chip and mounting a larger wheel. The Specialized SL 1.2 motor with 50 Nm torque ensures propulsion on any terrain.

The Specialized Turbo Levo SL 2 with Levo SL carbon frame and FOX FLOAT Factory shock absorber with Specialized GENIE Shock Tech is available for 14.000 euros. The equipment is top-notch, in keeping with the price. A Fox 36 Factory fork is part of the package, as are SRAM Maven Ultimate brakes, a SRAM XX Eagle Transmission rear derailleur with SRAM AXS POD Ultimate Controller shift lever and a RockShox Reverb AXS seat post. The Specialized 1.2 SL Custom Rx Trail Tuned motor is complemented by the Specialized MasterMind TCU and a 320 Wh Specialized SL1-320 battery. For a customized build, Specialized also offers a frameset for 7.000 euros. According to the manufacturer, the weight of the complete bike is 18,15 kg.

Web: www.specialized.com