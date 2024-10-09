Test Specialized S-Works Terra: The rather narrow CX tire has a lot of bite on deep, wet ground. It also handles sand and slopes. The low minimum pressure that the manufacturer allows is unusual.

Just in time for the cross-country season, things are getting uncomfortable - and in these latitudes that means, above all, wet. A few heavy rains, plus cool temperatures, and solid ground turns into brown mush in which normal treads can barely grip. It is the time of the mud tire, which of course not all relevant manufacturers have in their range - some suppliers are more likely to focus on a tread for hard, dry ground and an all-round model. Specialized does things differently: Here, the S-Works Tracer, which is intended for dry to wet conditions, is flanked by the Specialized S-Works Terra, which is a classic mud tire.

Lots of grip in sand and mud

What does that look like? For good grip in sand and mud as well as on slopes, the Terra mat least three good properties. First of all, its tread blocks are up to 2,5 mm thick in the middleoch, on the outer edges up to 4 mm. This means they can press deeply into the ground - "interlocking" is the magic word. The studs are designed with sharp edges and some have an edge on the top. The open profile with plenty of space between the individual blocks ensures that the tire can grip a large area - if the profile is too dense, some mud will press in, but there will be no firm contact with the ground. Last but not least, the open profile ensures that the tire hardly gets clogged. The profile blocks on the sides arranged in the direction of travel ensure secure cornering and plenty of grip on slopes.

Proven profile now in modern width

Such a profile is of course not new, and the Terra has been around for a few years. It is worth putting it in the right light again, of course, because a lot has happened in those years: rims have become wider and wider; on gravel bikes and therefore also on cross bikes, an rim width of 22 or 25 mm is now the norm. Older tires that were still designed for narrow rims are therefore often much wider on modern rims. And that is a problem for everyone who takes part in UCI races: if the commissioner cannot press the gauge over the tire during the line-up because the permitted 33 mm is exceeded, the race is over before the starting gun has even been fired.

The comparison between the current Specialized S-Works Terra and an older Terra Pro shows it: Both are nominally 33 mm wide, but the Pro is more like 35 mm wide on the rim, while the new model is even less than the nominal size. On a Mavic gravel rim with an inner dimension of 25 mm, the S-Works has a width of 31,5 mm; even after longer use and on narrower rims, it is not really wider. This means you are on the safe side, even if the tire does not make full use of the permitted limits.

Cutting instead of floating

The narrow shape also has an advantage: In addition to deep mud and wet grass, sand passages are also one of the Terra's specialties. It cuts into the ground instead of floating up, and if you mount it on a half-high rim, the sand cannot collapse on top of it.

And what about the inner values? The casing of the Specialized S-Works Terra is three-layered under the tread and has a reinforced sidewall - this increases puncture protection and makes the tire more stable at low air pressure. This means the manufacturer can confidently specify a minimum air pressure of just 1,7 bar. At 374 grams, the tubeless tire is also relatively light.

At 70 euros, the Specialized S-Works Terra is quite expensive; the Terra Pro is available for just 50 euros. However, this could be a bit wider - if you have to comply with the UCI rules, you should go for the more expensive version, whose performance is great all round.

