Test Specialized S-Works Power Mirror: The short top model from the US manufacturer is light, expensive and very comfortable. A slightly heavier, cheaper model is also available.

At Specialized, "Power" stands for a sporty saddle shape with a noticeably short nose; "Mirror" stands for the provider's 3D saddles, which are manufactured using digital light synthesis. And "S-Works" is known to be the term for the highest quality components (and bikes) from Specialized. When all three come together, you can expect a modernly shaped top saddle with a new manufacturing process, and that's exactly what the Specialized S-Works Power Mirror delivers.

Little pressure thanks to short nose

First of all, its shape is interesting: the Power is around 245 mm short and Specialized offers it in eight versions starting at 100 euros. The short nose is designed to prevent unpleasant pressure when sitting in a sporty, flat position; the generous lengthwise recess does the rest. At the same time, the shape promotes a "fixed" sitting position, because you can't slide very far forward on the short saddle nose.

Specialized uses DLS to create a padding that has a closed but perforated surface; the typical 3D structure with the fine struts can only be seen in the central recess on the S-Works, which is not open like in standard saddles. The "printed" padding rests on a carbon saddle shell that is reinforced around the recess. The frame is also made of carbon fiber, so the saddle is extremely light at 202 grams. The only metal parts that stand out are threaded inserts in the rear area, which are designed for an accessory mount called "SWAT".

Not too soft, but very comfortable

The S-Works Power Mirror is not extremely soft; the firmness of the padding seems to be very well balanced. Test rider Eduard Buyler was very satisfied with the comfort of the Specialized after several hours of training rides, although he personally did not like the short shape as much as that of the longer, narrower sister model Romin Evo Mirror. As a comfort upgrade to a normal Power saddle (or another short model), the Power Mirror is definitely a good idea - those who are used to not moving in the saddle should benefit more from the special padding than those who constantly change their position.

The short saddle is also interesting for athletes who consider the entire length when aligning the saddle horizontally, not just the front half. If you position the saddle like this, it will not slide forward as easily; on the other hand, a long saddle nose can cause unpleasant pressure. In this case, the shape and padding complement each other perfectly.

The S-Works, which is typically expensive for its class at 390 euros, is also very pleasing in other ways: the roughened struts in the clamping area are provided with a scale that makes adjustment easier; the manufacturer's logo shines through the honeycomb 3D structure at the back. The more closed surface should also reduce sensitivity to dirt.

Affordable Power Pro with a little more weight

Specialized offers the 3D saddle in two widths: 143 and 155 mm. In addition to the S-Works model, there is also the Power Pro Mirror with a titanium frame and composite shell - this saddle weighs about 50 grams more and costs 70 euros less.

www.specialized.com