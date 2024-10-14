Test Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 3D Racing: With the manufacturer's typical large recess and firm padding, the Italian saddle is ideal for sporty use. Even with a metal frame, it is very light, but like all 3D saddles, it is quite expensive.

The Italian manufacturer is responsible for some of the most famous saddle models of the last few decades. Rolls, Concor and Regal are legendary and are now back in their original form, thanks to events such as Eroica & Co. On the other hand, the brand is ultra-modern, as can be seen in models such as the Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 3D Racing.

Lightweight saddle with firm 3D padding

What makes the saddle made using DLS (digital light synthesis) so special? At 218 grams, it is quite light, which is exactly what the manufacturer says it is, and Selle San Marco uses a frame made of stainless steel tubes. The saddle shell is made of carbon-reinforced nylon material. At 255 mm, the saddle tends to be shorter, although not quite as compact as other manufacturers' models. Typical of Selle San Marco is the generous cutout in the middle - apart from the classic models, the manufacturer no longer offers completely closed racing saddles. This saddle is also available in two widths, 140 and 155 mm.

Three-armed structures layered on top of each other form the 3D padding of the Shortfit. The material appears dense and feels evenly firm, which is confirmed by the practical impression: test rider Eduard Buyler considered the San Marco to be the hardest of his candidates, but still attested to its high level of comfort. With its direct seating feel, the Shortfit is a competition saddle for him that ensures optimal power transmission and would therefore be just as suitable for a racing bike as it is for a gravel or cyclocross bike.

Like most other 3D saddles, the Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 3D Racing is rather expensive - 349 euros, to be exact. And the same applies here: If you are happy with the manufacturer's similarly shaped standard models, you should achieve even greater comfort with the "printed" saddle.

