Raffle: The Scott Speedster Gravel 20 is a versatile and robust gravel bike that was specially developed for off-road adventures and tours on mixed terrain. The frame made of light and stable 6061 aluminum is complemented by a carbon fork, which also provides driving comfort and vibration dampening. Together with Scott, we are giving away a Speedster Gravel 20 in your desired size!

The Scott Speedster Gravel is designed for endurance and comfort not only through its combination of aluminum frame with carbon fork, but also thanks to its geometry, making it ideal for long rides on gravel and forest paths and various adventures. The bike is equipped with the Shimano GRX groupset, which was specially developed for gravel riding. With 24 gears and smooth shifting performance, it enables you to tackle steep climbs and technical descents. The hydraulic disc brakes offer precise braking power, which is a great advantage, especially on rough terrain and in difficult weather conditions. The Schwalbe G-One Bite tires in the dimension 700x45C offer excellent grip and stability on loose surfaces, while also showing good rolling properties on asphalt roads. This combination of off-road capability and comfort makes the Scott Speedster gravel bike an ideal companion for adventurers who don't want to ride on fixed routes. The total weight of the bike is around 10,6 kg, which makes it relatively light despite its stability. The maximum approved system weight is 120 kg, which makes it suitable for riders of all weight classes. With a price-performance ratio aimed at ambitious recreational athletes, the Speedster Gravel 20 offers an excellent mix of performance, versatility and durability. It is therefore the perfect bike for anyone looking for a combination of sporting challenge and nature experience. Overall, the bike scores points for its versatility and riding fun, especially in remote areas where the bike can fully demonstrate its strengths on loose surfaces. For riders who are looking for a robust, reliable bike for mixed terrain and are willing to accept a slight loss in speed on the road, the Scott Speedster Gravel 20 offers an interesting option.

Win a new Scott Speedster Gravel 20 now

Entry deadline: October 5, 2024