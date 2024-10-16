The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (40mm LTE) is the latest addition to the Samsung smartwatch range and offers a variety of functions to accompany everyday life and sporting activities. With its slim design and numerous sports and vital functions, it is aimed at both fitness enthusiasts and users who are looking for a versatile smartwatch. We have tested the Galaxy Watch6 and summarized the advantages and disadvantages.

Design and workmanship

The Samsung galaxy watch6 comes in a sturdy packaging and leaves a quality impressionThe watch is compact, lightweight and offers a comfortable to wear, which is proven both in everyday life and in sports. The combination of Touchscreen and keys ensures a good hapticsDue to its small size and light weight, it is hardly noticeable on the wrist, which makes it a comfortable companion in everyday life.

Data on the Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Manufacturers Samsung Model Galaxy Watch6 40mm display size 33,3mm (1,3 inch) Resolution 432 432 x pixels material of the watch glass sapphire crystal Main material aluminum housing battery life according to the manufacturer up to 40 hours satellite systems GPS, GNSS, Galileo, BeiDou Navi Ja Memory size 16 GB Music Yes, music can be saved Water resistant to 50 Meters Weight 54g (case only: 28,7g) Compatibility Android ™ manufacturer's RRP 319,00€ Features ECG function, emergency call and fall detection

Setup and operation

The initial setup The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 unfortunately only works with a Samsung smartphone, which is a limitation for users of other devices. However, with a compatible Samsung phone, the setup is quick and easy. In conjunction with the Samsung Wear- and Samsung health-App, there are numerous pre-installed apps available from the start, which intuitive operation The smartwatch is easy to put on and take off and is overall user-friendly.

sports and fitness functions

The Galaxy Watch6 offers a variety of Sports features. Numerous sports are pre-installed, and through the automatic sport and activity recognition Workouts can be easily recorded. For users who like to plan their routes, the watch offers the option of GPX data to import, creating a flawless routingis guaranteed. The GPS accuracy is convincing in the test, although the automatic start/stop system occasionally reacted somewhat delayed during sports.

Anyone who uses music as motivation during sport can easily Bluetooth headphones with the watch – even if they are not from Samsung. Music playback works either via the internal storage, the connected Samsung phone or via apps like Spotify, which can be easily installed later.

vital functions

In addition to the sporting aspects, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 offers numerous vital functions. pulse is very accurate, as is the oxygen saturation in the blood and the measurement of VO2maxIn addition, the watch is able to ECG to record, although this function did not always work smoothly in the test. The Blutdruckmessung proved to be difficult because it first requires setting up a separate blood pressure monitor with a cuff.

In addition, the watch offers a sleep coach, which provides a detailed Sleep Testing and provides recommendations for better rest – a useful feature for anyone who wants to improve their sleep quality.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6: Battery life

The Battery life The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 has a weak point. Due to the large number of functions, the watch has to be charged almost every day. Thanks to the magnetic charging cradle However, charging is straightforward. Power supply is not included in the scope of delivery, so either an existing power supply must be used or one must be purchased separately.

Conclusion Samsung Galaxy Watch6

The Samsung galaxy watch6 (40mm LTE) is a versatile smartwatch that is a good choice especially for Samsung users. It scores with comfortable design, intuitive operation and a variety of sports and vital functionsHowever, anyone who values ​​a long battery life and a watch for intensive sports activities might be bothered by the daily charging cycles and the Samsung dependency. For those who are in the Samsung universe a smart Everyday watch The Galaxy Watch6 is an excellent option. Athletes who do not want to limit themselves to Samsung will find brands like Garmin or Polar an alternative.

WEB: samsung.com