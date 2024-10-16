TestsAccessories

Strong smartwatch for Samsung users with versatile functions: Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro in the test

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (45mm LTE) is the latest flagship in the smartwatch range from Samsung. It offers a variety of sports and vital functions, quick setup and LTE connectivity. It seems to be a suitable choice, especially for users in the Samsung universe. But how does the watch perform in everyday life and during sports? We tested the smartwatch and compiled the advantages and disadvantages.

Design and workmanship

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is delivered in a sturdy packaging and makes a high-quality impression. The robust housing and the good haptics from Touchscreen and grope stand out positively. However, the watch with its clunky design quite massive, which could be particularly annoying when playing sports. The bracelet clasp can be closed securely, but adjusting the perfect fit is tricky because even small adjustments can significantly change the comfort.

During the test, it turned out that the watch during sports – especially when running – in the everyday attitude sits too loosely and wobbles slightly. The weight of the watch contributes to this problem, and quickly adjusting the strap during training is unfortunately not possible.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Data on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

ManufacturersSamsung
ModelGalaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm
display size34,6mm (1,4 inch)
Resolution450 450 x pixels
material of the watch glasssapphire crystal
Main materialTitan
battery life according to the manufacturerup to 80 hours
satellite systemsGPS, GNSS, Galileo, BeiDou
NaviJa
Memory size16 GB
MusicYes, music can be saved
Water resistant to50 Meters
Weight75g (case only: 46,5g)
CompatibilityAndroid ™
manufacturer's RRP469,00€
FeaturesECG function, emergency call and fall detection,
cycle recording,

Setup and operation

The initial setup The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is exclusively operated with a Samsung smartphone, which is a limitation for users of other brands. However, if you have the Samsung device, the setup is quick and easy. The combination with the Samsung Wear- and Samsung healthapp provides access to a variety of functions that intuitive operation The many pre-installed apps and functions offer great added value right from the start, and additional applications such as Spotify can be easily retrofitted.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

sports and fitness functions

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro offers an impressive selection of Sports features, over pre-installed sports apps Activities such as running, cycling or hiking can be recorded in detail. Those who like to plan their routes can easily GPX data import – that Routing works perfectly. A fast GPS signal ensures that the route is recorded accurately and quickly. However, during the test it was noticed that the automatic start/stop function reacts somewhat slowly during sports.

For music lovers, the watch offers the possibility Bluetooth headphones even if they are not from Samsung. The music can be played either via the internal storage, Samsung smartphone or Third-party apps like Spotify be reproduced.

vital functions

In addition to the sporting options, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro offers an extensive selection vital functions. pulse is very accurate, as is the Oxygen saturation in the blood and the measurement of VO2max during sports. The possibility of a ECG There is a way to record, although this function did not always work smoothly in the test. Blutdruckmessung could not be set up successfully either, as this requires a separate blood pressure monitor with a cuff.

Another feature is the sleep coach, the detailed sleep analyses and provides tips for recovery - a useful tool for anyone who wants to improve their sleep quality.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Battery life

One of the biggest weaknesses of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the Battery lifeDespite the numerous functions, the watch has to be charged almost daily, which quickly becomes annoying when the sports and vital functions are used intensively. magnetic charging cradle, which is included in the delivery, makes charging easier, but a Power supply with USB-C port is not included and must be purchased separately.

Conclusion on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (45mm LTE) is a versatile one Smartwatch with a comprehensive range of functions that is particularly attractive for users of Samsung devices. It impresses with its high quality workmanship, intuitive operation and precise sports and vital functions. However, if you want a smart Sports Watch that is easy and convenient and works independently of a specific ecosystem could be achieved with models of Garmin or Polar be better advised. The Battery life and clunky design make it less ideal for intensive sports activities. However, for everyday use and use within the Samsung universe, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is a very good choice.

WEB: samsung.com

Conclusion: Samsung Watch5 Pro

Pro

  • Fast setup
  • intuitive operation
  • Fast GPS
  • good feel
  • Many sports and vital functions

Contra

  • Initial setup only with Samsung phone
  • chunky
  • bracelet clasp
  • No power plug included

Facts

product year2024
 Price469 Euros
 Web www.samsung.com

Overall rating

82%

Value for Money

78%
