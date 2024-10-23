The new Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay SL

E-MTB / Product news: Rocky Mountain presents the new Instinct Powerplay SL for the 2025 model year. Powered by the completely new Dyname S4 ​​Lite drive system, the bike rides like a trail bike with so much power that you can explore further than ever before - that's the manufacturer's promise. But the Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay SL has a lot more up its sleeve.

The area of ​​use is clearly defined: trail. The Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay SL comes with 150 mm of travel at the front and 145 mm at the rear. The weight is also promising. According to the manufacturer, the bike weighs just 19,5 kg (model C90, size large). The Instinct Powerplay SL has a lot to offer in its lightweight packaging. Powered by the completely new Dyname S4 ​​Lite drive system, this bike is supposed to ride like a trail bike with so much power that you can explore further than ever before. With adjustable geometry, precisely tuned suspension kinematics and MX compatibility, the bike is also supposed to offer an incredible level of playfulness and agility.

The Dyname S4 ​​Lite drive is smooth, light and efficient and offers a peak power of 550 watts and a torque of 65 Nm. The Instinct Powerplay SL is equipped with a 480 Wh battery. Compatible with the 2.0 Overtimepack, the battery capacity can be expanded by an additional 314 Wh in just a few steps if required. This means longer rides and even more fun. The integrated Jumbotron display ensures uncomplicated power adjustment while riding. Other features include compatibility with UDH and SRAM Eagle Transmission and the proportional chainstay lengths between the different frame sizes.

Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay SL: Models and Prices

Instinct Powerplay SL Alloy 30 Shimano: €5.500,00

Instinct Powerplay SL Alloy 50 Shimano: €6.500,00

Instinct Powerplay SL Alloy 70 BC Edition Sram: €7.800,00

Instinct Powerplay SL Carbon 50 Shimano: €7.700,00

Instinct Powerplay SL Carbon 70 Sram: €9.700,00

Instinct Powerplay SL Carbon 90 Sram: €12.500,00

Web: https://bikes.com/de-de