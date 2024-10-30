Cycling: The route of the 2025 Tour de France has been decided. Yesterday, Tuesday, the last secrets were revealed in the Palais de Congres. Now we know: We can look forward to a thrilling course in July. Among other things, the men will have to master a mountain time trial and climb a total of five mountain finishes. For the women, a similarly exciting finale is to be expected as this year.

Here it is, the official route of the #TDF2025! Here is the official course of the #TDF2025 ! pic.twitter.com/HvNLVJSwuI - Tour de France ™ (@LeTour) October 29, 2024

Tour de France 2025: Wind & Mountains

176 riders, 22 teams, 3.320 kilometers with 51.550 meters of elevation gain on 21 stages – these are the key figures for the Tour de France 2025, which were presented at the Palais de Congres. The 112th edition begins on July 5th in Lille and ends on July 27th in Paris. In between, it will not cross any national borders and will therefore be held exclusively in France for the first time in five years. The sprinters can hope to win the yellow jersey at the start, even if the wind The focus later on will be on the climbers and classification riders. With seven stages for the Sprinter, six for hill specialists and six for the Climber, The Tour de France 2025 impresses with its balance. Particularly intense: five mountain stages end with mountain finishes. The two Time trial over a total of 44 kilometers also contribute to time differences. The highlight of the Grand Boucle next year is the queen stage to Mont Ventoux be designated.

No more bonus sprints

A change is expected for the Tour de France 2025 in relation to the bonus sprints. After eight, five and two seconds could be sprinted on four stages in recent years, these classifications are no longer on the program. Tour boss Christian Prudhomme However, he did not want to rule out that the bonus seconds might not return in the future. Experience has shown that the bonus sprints did liven up the stages for a short time, but were not a decisive factor in the fight for the yellow jersey or even for the eventual overall victory.

Aldag speaks of “brutally difficult stages”

Eurosport expert Rolf Aldag has commented on the course of the Tour de France 2025. The sports director of the RB – Bora – hansgrohe team does not consider the Tour de France next year to be the hardest ever, but still speaks of "brutally difficult stages" and a "very technical start". Since the official presentation of the Giro d'Italia 12 will not take place until November 2025, he remained tight-lipped about his team's goals. Primois Roglic We will only find out in about two weeks whether it will be seen on the Grand Tour in Italy or France – or even both.

Rolf Aldag:

"Before the first rest day, and especially in the Pyrenees, the switch from difficult to hard comes. It's relatively late, but then it gets really hard. The stages after the mountain time trial with around 5.000 meters of elevation gain are really hard. And then it stays that way, because in the Alps we're talking about really, really hard stages. The 18th with over 5.000 meters of elevation gain is super hard and there's another difficult mountain stage the day after. These days will only be relevant for the best."

The women’s tour also remains in France

Just like the men’s Tour de France 2025, the Tour de France Women with Zwift only held in France. The fourth edition begins on July 26th in Vannes and ends on August 3rd in Chatel. Without including a single time trial, the highlight of women's cycling has nevertheless grown. For the first time since its introduction, nine stages must be completed. Spectators can look forward to a thrilling finale, because looking at the profile, we can be sure that the overall ranking will only be decided on the last two stages. A mountain finish on Col de la Madeleine and the tough final stage over the Col de Joux-Plane promise a similarly exciting finale as this year, when the second poker for the yellow jersey was not decided until the finish line. In the end, Katarzyna Niewiadoma from Poland because of a lead of only four seconds over the Dutchwoman Demi Vollering be happy about the overall victory.

The stages of the Tour de France 2025

1st stage, July 5.7th: Lille – Lille (185 km)

2nd stage, July 6.7th: Lauwin-Planque – Boulogne-sur-Mer (212 km)

3rd stage, July 7.7: Valenciennes – Dunkerque (178 km)

4th stage, July 8.7th: Amiens – Rouen (173 km)

5th stage, July 9.7th: Caen – Caen (33 km / EZF)

6th stage, July 10.7: Bayeux – Vire Normandie (201 km)

7th stage, July 11.7th: Saint-Malo – Mur-de-Bretagne (194 km)

8th stage, July 12.7: Saint-Méen-le-Grand – Laval (Espace Mayenne) (174 km)

9th stage, July 13.7th: Chinon – Chateauroux (170 km)

10th stage, July 14.7: Ennezat – Le Mont-Dore (Puy de Sancy) (163 km)

→ July 15.7th rest day in Toulouse

11th stage, July 16.7: Toulouse – Toulouse (154 km)

12th stage, July 17.7th: Auch – Hautacam (181 km)

13th stage, July 18.7: Loudenvielle – Peyragudes (11 km / BZF)

14th stage, July 19.7: Pau – Luchon-Superbagnères (183 km)

15th stage, July 20.7: Muret – Carcassonne (169 km)

→ July 21.7st rest day in Montpellier

16th stage, July 22.7nd: Montpellier – Mont Ventoux (172 km)

17th stage, July 23.7rd: Bollène – Valence (161 km)

18th stage, July 24.7th: Vif – Courchevel (Col de la Loze) (171 km)

19th stage, July 25.7th: Albertville – La Plagne (130 km)

20th stage, July 26.7th: Nantua – Pontarlier (185 km)

21st stage, July 27.7th: Mantes-la-Ville – Paris (Champs-Élysées) (120 km)