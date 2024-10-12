Cycling: Tadej Pogacar leaves his competitors no chance in the Tour of Lombardy. The world champion wins the “race of falling leaves” for the fourth time in a row.

Pogacar wins confidently in Como

This man simply can't be beat. Tadej pogacar (UAE) has also won the 118th edition of the Tour of Lombardy, winning the last monument of the year for the fourth time in a row. Wearing the world champion jersey, the exceptional Slovenian rider attacked 50 kilometers from the finish. In almost his usual manner, he effortlessly outpaced his opponents and did not allow himself to be caught. After a total of 255 kilometers from Bergamo to Como, the Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) crossed the finish line almost three minutes later in second place. The podium is completed by Julius Ciccone (Lidl – Trek).

Only one more win missing to the record

With five victories, Fausto Coppi leads the list of winners of the Tour of Lombardy. This record is Tadej pogacar (UAE) is only one victory away. The Slovenian won for the fourth time in a row - the great Fausto Coppi has already achieved this. However, given the current world champion's performance, it is only a matter of time before he secures this record too.