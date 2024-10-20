Cycling: Matevz Govekar won the sixth and final stage of the Gree Tour of Guangxi. The Slovenian won the mass sprint, while Lennert Van Eetvelt held on to the overall lead.

Govekar wins ahead of van den Berg

The final stage of the Gree Tour of Guangxi goes to Matevz Govekar (Bahrain – Vicorious). The Slovenian was able to win the mass sprint after 134,3 kilometers with start and finish in Nanning, ahead of Marijn van den Berg (EF Education – EasyPost) from the Netherlands and his teammate Robert Stannard (Bahrain – Victorious) from Great Britain. The German Max Kanter (Astana) finished 15th and thus remains without a stage win in this tour. However, he was allowed to wear the red jersey of the overall leader for two days.

Van Eetvelt wins the Tour of Guangxi

On the last day of the tour, Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) will not take off the red jersey. Only yesterday the Belgian took the overall lead at the mountain finish. Next to him on the podium are Oscar Onlyy (dsm-firmenich PostNL) from Great Britain and Alex Baudin (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale) from France. The mountain jersey was won a few days ago Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal – Quick-Step). The Dutchman ultimately won the mountain classification ahead of the Belgian Tim Wellens (UAE). The points ranking remained exciting until the last meter, which was finally Ethan Vernon (Israel – Premier Tech) with only one point ahead of Stan Dewulf (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale), although he came away empty-handed today.