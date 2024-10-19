Cycling: Lennert Van Eetvelt has won the fifth stage of the Gree Tour of Guangxi. The Belgian also takes over the red jersey and is on the verge of overall victory.

Van Eetvelt has the perfect timing

It was already clear in advance that the fifth stage of the Gree Tour of Guangxi would decide the overall victory. The 165,8-kilometer section from Yizhou to Nongla ended with a climb that will shake up the overall ranking once again. Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) after a tough fight before Oscar Onlyy (dsm-firmenich PostNL). The Belgian climbs 36 places to the top of the GC rankings and is now on the verge of overall victory.

The Belgian team Lotto Dstny took responsibility early in the race by joining the chase and controlling the breakaway. The pace was noticeably increased on the final climb, while captain Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) was already in second place. When Tim Wellens (UAE) attacked, could and wanted only victor lafay (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale). The lead quickly grew to around ten seconds. The duo looked as if they had seized the right moment to attack. But when Oscar Onlyy (dsm-firmenich PostNL) from the heavily depleted main field, they were finished. Lennert Van Eetvelt stuck to his rear wheel, only to sprint to the stage win 100 meters before the finish line.