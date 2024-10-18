Cycling: Max Kanter must still wait for his stage win at the Gree-Tour of Guangxi. The German also came second on the fourth stage. Ethan Vernon won again. However, the Briton had to give up the red jersey because he was penalized for a "sticky bottle".



Kanter is back in the red jersey

Again Ethan Vernon (Israel – Premier Tech). The Briton won the fourth stage of the Gree Tour of Guangxi after the third. This would have extended his lead in the overall standings. But because he held on to a water bottle for too long on the last climb – a so-called sticky bottle – he was subsequently given a 20-second penalty. He was narrowly defeated again in the mass sprint. Max Kanter (Astana), who has already had his sights set on victory several times. At least: Due to the penalty, Max Kanter will be wearing the red jersey again tomorrow. The podium is completed after 176,8 kilometers from Bama to Jinchengjiang by the Italian Alberto Bruttomessi (Bahrain - Victorious). Tomorrow the overall rankings are likely to be shaken up again. From Yizhou to Nongla it initially looks like it will be another flat stage, but in the end it is a steep uphill climb to the finish line. It is to be expected that the sprinters who are currently leading the overall rankings will fall behind and the climbers will fight for the red jersey.