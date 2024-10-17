Cyclingroad cycling

Green Tour of Guangxi #3: Vernon wins in photo finish ahead of Molano

by

Vernon Guangxi

Cycling: Ethan Vernon has perfectly completed the preparatory work of his teammates and won the third stage of the Gree Tour of Guangxi. The German Max Kanter could not defend the overall lead.

Vernon Guangxi

Vernon wins narrowly ahead of Molano

The winner of the third stage of the Gree Tour of Guangxi was only determined in a photo finish. After 214 kilometers from Jingxi to Bama, Ethan Vernon (Israel – Premier Tech) had the better end. The Brit was able to narrowly beat the Colombian Sebastián Molano (UAE) and thus take the lead in the overall standings. The two escapees of the day – Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal Quick-Step) and Dries de Bondt (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) – were caught by the peloton seven kilometres from the finish.

Big fall and numerous tasks

Unfortunately, on today's third stage of the Gree Tour of Guangxi, about 200 kilometers from the finish, there was a large mass crash. As a result, Jonathan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers), Vegard stake lengths (UAE), Mikkel Frölich Honoré (EF Education – EasyPost) and defending champion Milan Vader (Visma – Lease a Bike) had to give up the race. Due to the lack of ambulances, the race management temporarily interrupted the stage. The first sprint of the day was not held. The riders who did not even start today Fabio Jacobsen (dsm-company PostNL), Jasper stuyven (Lidl – Trek) and Emmanuel Buchman (RB – Bora-hansgrohe).

Tags:Ethan VernonGreen Tour of GuangxiNewsTour of Guangxi

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.