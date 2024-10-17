Cycling: Ethan Vernon has perfectly completed the preparatory work of his teammates and won the third stage of the Gree Tour of Guangxi. The German Max Kanter could not defend the overall lead.

Vernon wins narrowly ahead of Molano

The winner of the third stage of the Gree Tour of Guangxi was only determined in a photo finish. After 214 kilometers from Jingxi to Bama, Ethan Vernon (Israel – Premier Tech) had the better end. The Brit was able to narrowly beat the Colombian Sebastián Molano (UAE) and thus take the lead in the overall standings. The two escapees of the day – Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal Quick-Step) and Dries de Bondt (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) – were caught by the peloton seven kilometres from the finish.

Big fall and numerous tasks

Unfortunately, on today's third stage of the Gree Tour of Guangxi, about 200 kilometers from the finish, there was a large mass crash. As a result, Jonathan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers), Vegard stake lengths (UAE), Mikkel Frölich Honoré (EF Education – EasyPost) and defending champion Milan Vader (Visma – Lease a Bike) had to give up the race. Due to the lack of ambulances, the race management temporarily interrupted the stage. The first sprint of the day was not held. The riders who did not even start today Fabio Jacobsen (dsm-company PostNL), Jasper stuyven (Lidl – Trek) and Emmanuel Buchman (RB – Bora-hansgrohe).

The race has now been paused in order for all riders who can continue racing to return the peloton. Race will be resumed soon! #TOG2024 https://t.co/QozzohywDb pic.twitter.com/LYKGedyFsJ — Gree Tour of Guangxi (@TourofGuangxi) October 17, 2024