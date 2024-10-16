Cycling: Warre Vangheluwe has won a race at WorldTour level for the first time. The Belgian won "accidentally" the mass sprint on the second stage of the Gree Tour of Guangxi.

Vangheluwe wins, Kanter in red

Actually, he should have started the sprint for teammate Luke Lamperti (Soudal – Quick-Step). But then he was allowed to raise his arms in celebration. Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal – Quick-Step) celebrated his second win of the season – and his first success at WorldTour level – on the second stage of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi. The Belgian defeated Max Kanter (Astana) in another chaotic sprint finale. But the German can still be happy. Thanks to the time bonuses, he takes the lead in the overall ranking.