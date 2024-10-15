Cycling: Lionel Taminiaux has won the opening race of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi. The Belgian won the mass sprint in a photo finish and will therefore be wearing the leader's jersey at the start tomorrow.

Taminiaux wins for the first time at WorldTour level

After 149,4 kilometers around Fangchenggang, it was the Belgians who were able to decide the expected mass sprint among themselves. Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto – Dstny) won in a photo finish ahead of his compatriot Gijs van Hoecke (Intermarché – Wanty) and the Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE). The German just missed the podium in fifth place Max Kanter (Astana). A total of 108 of the 129 riders who started reached the finish line at the same time. Callum Scottson (Jayco – AlUla) had to abandon the tour.

Schachmann with a chance of overall victory?

The six-day Gree Tour of Guangxi ends on Sunday in Nanning. After the very flat opening stage, the coming days will be a little hillier. However, the decision in the battle for the overall victory will not be made until Saturday. From Yizhou to Nongla, 165,8 kilometers must be covered. The final climb is 1,2 kilometers long and has an average gradient of 14,8 percent, making it perfect for explosive punchers. Possible candidates for this stage win and thus also the overall victory are Jonathan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers), Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), Tim Wellens (UAE), Joseph Blackmore (Israel – Premier Tech) and Maximilian schachmann (Bora – hansgrohe).