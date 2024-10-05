Cycling: Tadej Pogacar has won the Giro dell'Emilia for the first time in his career. The Slovenian is celebrating a victory in his first race in the rainbow jersey as the newly crowned world champion. Florian Lipowitz also put in a strong performance. The German rode solo behind Pogacar for a long time, but was unable to hold on to second place until the finish.



Pogacar wins after 40 kilometers solo

He can do it in the World Champion jersey too: Tadej pogacar (UAE) has won the Giro dell'Emilia for the first time. The Slovenian, who finished second in the past two years, won the one-day race after 215,3 kilometers from Vignola to San Luca as a soloist. After an attack by Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) Pogacar pushed the pace and shook off all his companions around 40 kilometers from the finish. The peloton had already been greatly reduced by this time, as the constant rain and the pace dictated by Lidl – Trek had already caused a noticeable selection. Behind the dominator, Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull – Bora – hansgrohe). The German rode solo behind Pogacar for a long time, but was caught by his pursuers shortly before the finish. Second place finally secured tom pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) from Great Britain Davide Piganzoli (Polti – Kometa) from Italy.

Evenepoel gives up

Somewhat surprisingly, did not reach the finish of the 107th edition of the Giro dell'Emilia Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step). The Belgian Olympic champion was no longer to be seen after his attack – which Pogacar countered confidently. Next weekend, the last monument of the season will be the Tour of Lombardy. Tadej pogacar (UAE) will be the favorite to start.