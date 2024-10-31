Race-specific firmware update for Shimano EP801 and EP6

E-MTB / Product news: Shimano is now making the race-specific firmware update for EP801 and EP6 drive systems, which was introduced in the summer, available via the E-TUBE PROJECT Cyclist app. The firmware includes interesting new features and more extensive options for individual configuration for an even faster pace in competitions and training.

The new firmware has been available since the summer, installed ex works on all new bikes delivered since then, and can also be retrofitted to EP801 and EP6 drive systems by specialist retailers. With the latest version of the E-TUBE PROJECT Cyclist app, which was recently released and is available in the Apple and Android app stores, the new firmware is now actually available to all users, who can transfer it directly to their compatible e-bike system via their smartphone. Developed in cooperation with the successful Yeti/Shimano EP Racing team and tested by the Orbea OOLab and Rotwild-Schwalbe Enduro teams, the new features include a higher level of support, which is up to 400% in boost mode, the option to individually adjust the behavior of the support shutdown at the maximum speed of 25 km/h, and an extended follow-up behavior of the motor when pedal pressure is interrupted.

Support level increased to a maximum of 400%

In addition to the 600 watt peak power of the EP801 drive unit, these new functions and adjustment options result in an impressive, powerful, yet natural-feeling E-MTB system for both competition and leisure use. With the new firmware update for the Shimano e-bike systems of the EP801 series, the support level is increased once again to a maximum of 400%. This ensures that the system reacts even faster when the rider increases the pedal pressure and thus provides torque exactly when it is needed most. This new support level, which has been tested by the pros on numerous EDR-E World Cup Power Stages, takes the Shimano drives to a new level in terms of race-ready performance. At the same time, it also guarantees the leisure rider a completely new riding experience and enables them to master even the most demanding, technical climbs safely and reliably.

In future, users will be able to set how the EP801 and EP6 reduce or stop the support when the maximum speed is reached. The driver can then choose to either let the support fade away gently or to continue to work at maximum power until just before the legal maximum speed for drive support is reached and only then abruptly stop. This gives the EP801 system, which is already extremely adaptable, an additional option for individual configuration for racing use or personal preferences. The most important feature of the EP801 firmware update is probably the extended follow-on property of the motor when pedal pressure is released. This is a key success factor, especially in races, which allows the driver to stop pedaling for a moment in extreme technical situations while the motor continues to generate propulsion. Propulsion and balance are therefore fully maintained in such demanding driving situations.

Race-specific firmware update for all owners of an e-bike with Shimano EP801 or EP6

The duration of this trailing support can be set in three stages - short, medium and long - and thus individually adapted to the specific terrain characteristics, characteristics of the race tracks or personal preferences. And just as quickly and spontaneously as the trailing support starts, it can also be switched off. The function is automatically deactivated as soon as the driver pedals backwards, which allows maximum control over speed and propulsion. The AUTO SHIFT functionality has also been significantly improved based on the development collaboration with Mick Hannah from the Yeti / Shimano EP Racing Team, who uses AUTO SHIFT on the DER-E Stages. With this update, the system supports more aggressive driving behavior with hard braking or fast acceleration maneuvers.

In addition, the AUTO SHIFT functionality pauses when the rider manually overrides the automatic gear shifting when riding downhill. This is particularly important in riding situations in which the bike is fully compressed or when braking into tight corners and accelerating out of such corners. In these situations, the rider is usually best placed to decide which gear he or she ideally needs. The AUTO SHIFT function is then automatically reactivated. For EP6, the firmware update includes the new AUTO SHIFT functionality as well as the adjustable shutdown behavior at top speed. The new firmware is available to all owners of an e-bike with a Shimano EP801 or EP6 drive system and can now also be installed via the Shimano E-TUBE Project Cyclist smartphone app (version 5.3.2).

Web: www.shimano.com