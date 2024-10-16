Test / MTB: At the start of this season, the Pivot Switchblade received a comprehensive update. The American trail all-rounder remains true to itself, but is a bit more modern in many ways. We put it to the test to see whether the plan works and whether the bike can retain its own character.

In Pivot's extremely extensive MTB portfolio, the Switchblade aims to bridge the gap between the lightweight 429 trail bike and the full-throttle Firebird enduro. Accordingly, it is difficult to pigeonhole it in any particular category - also in light of the test impressions, we would most likely label the light-footed off-road companion as a "Trailbike+". This also fits with the key data: while the rear suspension provides 142 mm of travel, the front offers a generous 160 mm. The bike also comes with 29-inch wheels from the factory, but according to Pivot, it is possible to convert it to a mullet with a smaller rear wheel.

Normally, frame colors and designs are more of a side note in our tests. In the case of our Pivot Switchblade test bike, however, we have to say a few more words: In addition to the "standard colors" of blue and black, the Switchblade is also available in a limited, bright pink Talon design. This is a tribute to the Sun Eagle Talon, which is celebrating its 35th birthday this year. What does that have to do with Pivot? Well, the Talon was the first bike in 1989 that Pivot founder and CEO Chris Cocalis had a hand in. Of course, the Switchblade doesn't have much in common with the retro bike - but the bright pink coloring and the yellow lettering still attract everyone's attention today.

Well-known rear suspension system and nice features

In addition to its appearance, the full carbon frame also has other special features: There is the dw-link rear triangle that is typical for Pivot and has proven itself on a wide variety of bikes over many years. Another positive feature is that the frame has been generously provided with robust protectors in all relevant places: In addition to the obligatory chainstay, the seat stay, the underside of the down tube and the area between the rocker arms of the rear triangle are also well protected. The latter is essential if stones get lost in this area while you are riding - this way the frame remains free of scratches and/or damage.

We also like the way the cables are laid: instead of routing the outer casings through the headset like many other current mountain bikes, the Americans have opted for classic inlets in the area of ​​the head tube. This makes maintenance work much easier and is not really a downgrade in terms of appearance; unfortunately, however, the cables on our test bike rattled inside the frame.

A small special feature of the Pivot Switchblade is the SuperBoost rear triangle, which at 157 mm is significantly wider than the regular Boost size. On the one hand, this allows for short chainstays and at the same time ample tire clearance (2,5" for 29" and 2,8" for 650b), but when buying a new rear wheel you have to pay close attention to the hub on the rear wheel and are significantly limited in your choice.

Modernized Geometry

The geometry of the Pivot Switchblade has been modernized somewhat compared to its immediate predecessor, but its basic features have remained the same and underline its use as a trail bike and enduro bike. The long reach of the main frame offers enough room for weight shifting off-road, and the flat steering angle should ensure a fairly smooth ride. In contrast, the chainstays are quite short for a good dose of playfulness. Great: Across all five frame sizes, the chainstays grow or shrink to ensure consistent handling. Unfortunately, this is a rarity these days.

XS SM MD LG XL seat tube (in mm) 343 368 394 432 470 Reach (mm) 410 440 465 480 500 Stacks (in mm) 614 627 638 643 655 Steering angle (in °) 65.2 65.2 65.2 65.2 65.2 seat angle eff. (in °) 76 76 76 76 76.5 Bottom bracket drop (in mm) 29 29 29 29 29 chainstays (in mm) 431 431 431 432 436 Top tube horizontal (in mm) 569 606 634 650 663 head tube (in mm) 85 100 112 117 130

The geometry can also be fine-tuned using a flip chip. This can be mounted in two positions and influences the steering and seat angles and the bottom bracket height. The differences between the two settings are not huge, but experienced riders in particular will definitely notice and appreciate these nuances.

Top equipment at a hefty price

A total of 14 (!) equipment variants of the Pivot Switchblade are currently listed on the luxury manufacturer's website. In terms of price, all of them are in the upper segment: even the cheapest model, at 6.599 euros, breaks the 5.000 euro mark. There are hardly any limits to the price: the Switchblade Team XX AXS Transmission Neo, at 14.099 euros, will make a considerable hole in your wallet. However, all models have the lightweight carbon frame in common - so the basis is right and upgrading later after purchase is also worthwhile. Our test bike was almost entirely the Team XTR Spec - only the wheels came from DT Swiss instead of Newmen like on the series model. At 9.699 euros, the model just about stays in the four-digit range.

Given the price tag, you can expect a correspondingly high-quality component package - which is what you get. Whether it's the Fox Factory chassis with 36s at the front and Float X at the rear, full Shimano XTR equipment including gears and brakes, carbon wheels or cockpit. There really isn't much left to be desired here. The choice of parts is also right in the details: the Fox Transfer seat post offers 200 mm travel, the choice of Maxxis tires with DHRII and DHF matches the character of the bike. The Exo+ carcass offers sufficient puncture protection for the suspension travel class and is not too bulky. The icing on the cake would have been the softer MaxxGrip rubber compound at the front.

frame Pivot Switchblade Carbon suspension fork Fox 36 Factory Grip2 Suspension shocks Fox Float Wheels DT Swiss XMC 1501 Tire VR Maxxis Minion DHF MaxxTerra Exo+ Tire HR Maxxis Minion DHRII MaxxTerra Exo+ derailleur Shimano XTR 12-speed Gear levers Shimano XTR 12-speed Crank Race Face Next R Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano XTR M9120 Brake discs Shimano XTR 203/180mm Seat post Fox Transfer Factory 200mm (L) Saddle Phoenix WTB Volt Team Stem Phoenix Team Enduro 45 mm Links Phoenix Team Low Rise Carbon 780mm (L)

The in-house components on the cockpit also leave a good impression. The 780 mm wide carbon handlebar in frame size L doesn't have to hide from the big names and the stem and grips also fit in well. Equipped like this, our test bike without pedals and in frame size L weighs a very good 13,8 kg.

The Pivot Switchblade in Practice

For the practical test, we took the Pivot Switchblade on different terrain on the home trails in the Bavarian Forest. In addition to typical "trail bike terrain," the pink bullet also had to prove itself on a wide variety of trails in the bike park at Geißkopf. First of all: anyone who fears that the new Switchblade would be too close to an enduro due to its more modern dimensions can rest assured. The bike is still a "real" trail bike: nimble, fun, playful, light-footed. These are exactly the attributes that best describe the bike: pull off on a small ledge, throw it into the next berm, then onto the rear wheel and continue down the valley.

Responsible for this almost irrepressible playfulness is not only the pleasingly low weight of less than 14 kg by today's standards, but also the lively chassis. The rear end clearly communicates what is happening on the ground at all times and responds immediately to the rider's impulses.

A classic trail bike then? Yes... and no. Because even if rough enduro terrain is not its core discipline, the Pivot Switchblade still does well here. Of course, in contrast to a full-grown racing bike, it doesn't offer the same smoothness and requires a little more counterpressure and an adapted riding style - but even then it cuts a good figure even in this terrain. The rear end becomes quite progressive towards the end of the suspension travel and thus offers great reserves, and the 160 mm suspension travel at the front fits in well with this.

The Switchblade is a calm companion with a comfortable seating position for leisurely tours and uncomfortable uphills. The rear end wobbles noticeably depending on the surface, but this can be suppressed with one hand using the Climb Switch on the Float X.