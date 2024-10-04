PEGASUS E-Bike 2025: Everyday bikes and trekking bikes are the specialty of the Cologne-based brand Pegasus. Now there are numerous models with the latest generation of Bosch Performance CX; the range is also being expanded to include family bikes.

What does the fifth generation of the Bosch Performance Line CX offer? The new drive unit, with its well-known strong support – 85 Nm torque, 600 watts maximum power and a U-factor of up to 3,4 – is just as snappy at the traffic light start as it is powerful on the hill; the motor responds to a wide range of cadence and meets the needs of both occasional riders and sporty bikers. Bosch did not aim to change these performance data during the further development; instead, the drive was given an even more harmonious, sensitively responsive performance with new sensors. The new CX “senses” minimal changes in pedal force and cadence and adjusts the support to the route profile; in addition, complete decoupling of the transmission on downhill rides, together with other measures, contributes to a noticeable reduction in noise. The use of recycled materials has also made the entire system more sustainable. The new PowerTube batteries with 600 and 800 Wh ensure long and long ranges and are therefore perfect for long tours and for commuting for weeks without recharging.

Pegasus Premio EVO: Many variants with the new Bosch CX

Pegasus is also equipping numerous 2025 models with the improved drive system. This particularly applies to the current bikes in the popular Premio EVO model family - sporty, stylish e-trekking bikes with a comfortable seating position that are being carefully developed further by Pegasus. A good example is the Pegasus Premio EVO 10 Lite (from 4.299 euros), available in three frame shapes and optionally with the two new battery sizes 600 and 800 Wh. The stylish hydroformed aluminum frame has a completely internal cable routing from the cockpit; an air suspension fork with 100 mm travel, the wide tires and a pleasantly upright seating position ensure comfort.

The Premio EVO 5F Belt model (from 4.499 euros) is largely identical in construction and is based on the same frame, but with a 5-speed hub gear and belt drive it is designed for maximum low maintenance. This bike also comes with the easy-to-read Kiox 500 display and a particularly bright lighting system.

Pegasus Premio EVO FS10 Lite with comfortable full suspension

With the Premio EVO FS10 Lite (5.299 euros), Pegasus is also launching an e-bike with full suspension for the 2025 season. The comfort model, equipped with the 800 watt hour, comes in two frame shapes and suspension travel that is optimally tailored to tours and everyday rides; the rear shock absorber is elegantly hidden in the frame.

With the Ravenna EVO NV Belt (from 4.849 euros), Pegasus emphasizes the topic of comfort. A suspension seat post and a particularly high, tool-free adjustable stem ensure a comfortable posture; extras include a frame lock and the classic tire protector that covers the rear wheel. The belt drive is accompanied by the continuously switchable Enviolo hub, which works very well with the powerful Bosch motor.

Pegasus Famulo: Finally a family bike

The completely new family bike Pegasus Famulo (price: n/a) is also equipped with the 5th generation Bosch Performance CX. With two seats behind the rider, this is a powerful motorized everyday bike that is easy to handle and safe to ride thanks to the short wheelbase. 10-speed derailleur gears and disc brakes ensure optimal usability; the special handlebars allow users of different sizes to sit comfortably upright despite the compact frame shape. The central frame tube contains either 600 or 800 watt-hour battery capacity.

