Product news: The new Orbea Avant 2024 combines comfort and performance in a modern road bike that is ideal for long distances. Equipped with a lightweight aluminum frame and a vibration-damping carbon fork, the Avant scores with sophisticated geometry and generous tire clearance up to 35C, which can also handle rougher roads. Thanks to integrated cable routing, a wide range of adjustment options and practical storage space for accessories, the Avant is a well-thought-out companion for touring riders who value both style and function.

The new Orbea Avant 2024 is a versatile road bike that is ideal for long, comfortable rides. With a modern aluminum frame and a carbon fork, it offers a balanced combination of lightness and robustness. By using hydroformed aluminum, Orbea has reduced the weight without compromising on stiffness and stability. A special highlight is the high tire clearance, which allows up to 35C tires, which makes the bike more comfortable on rough roads.

The new Orbea Avant offers a modern geometry that is optimized for stability and comfort. With a relaxed head angle and extended wheelbase, control is improved at high speeds, while the steep seat angle allows for a sporty riding position. This geometry is particularly beneficial for riders who ride both long distances and challenging descents.

In addition, the internal cable routing ensures a clean look and reduces friction, which leads to greater efficiency. The bike is prepared for both classic and electronic gear shifting. Practical features such as the service box, which offers space for important utensils, and compatibility with commercially available mudguards make the Avant a well thought-out companion all round.

For individualists, Orbea offers the MyO configurator system, which allows the Avent to be adapted to personal preferences - from the handlebar width to the crank options. Paint customization is also possible to visually personalize the bike

With a price that varies between 1.100 and 1.999 euros depending on the model, the Orbea Avant appeals to both beginners and experienced riders who value comfort and performance.

WEB: orbea.com