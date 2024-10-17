News: After his impressive victory at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where he won the gold medal in single sculls, Oliver Zeidler is now looking ahead to the coming winter season - with the support of the renowned bicycle manufacturer Corratec. The 28-year-old rower, who comes from a family of athletes with a long tradition, is now relying on the innovative bicycles from Raubling to complement his winter training.

Zeidler, who celebrated the victory in Paris together with his father and coach Heino and his grandfather, Olympic champion Hans-Johann Färber, appreciates the technical excellence and quality of the Corratec bikes. He is particularly impressed by the CCT Team Pro in a special edition and the Allroad C1 gravel bike. These bikes help him to optimize his training around Lake Geneva.

For Zeidler, cycling is an essential complement to rowing. It helps him improve his endurance during the winter months.

“With Corratec I can concentrate fully on my performance,” explains Zeidler, who attaches great importance to high-quality equipment and innovative technology.

With Corratec as a partner, Oliver Zeidler wants to get through the winter season well prepared and optimally prepare for upcoming competitions.

WEB: corratec.com