NG Sports Salty Cactus Collection

Product news: To coincide with the upcoming Red Bull Rampage, the accessories brand NG Sports is presenting the new Salty Cactus Collection. The collection is a tribute to the brand's bestsellers and is characterized by an individual design in dark green with cactus ornaments. The highlights of the nature-inspired product line include pedals, grips, and handlebar tapes.

The Myntee platform pedal impresses with its CNC-machined aluminum construction, 18 pins for maximum grip and a triple industrial ball bearing for long-lasting performance. The pedal is available as a Salty Cactus Edition for 54,99 euros. For drop bar riders, the Haritakee handlebar tape made from recycled material offers optimal grip and comfort (39,99 euros), while MTB pilots will appreciate the Clovee Lock-On grip (14,99 euros) and trekking bikers the Kalpasse semi-ergo grip (29,99 euros).

The new, nature-inspired product line is complemented by the Chaibu sports saddle, which impresses with memory foam and a sustainable outer material made of 50% recycled PET and 50% jute (29,99 euros). The collection also includes the Cumeen bottle holder (11,99 euros), a multi-tool with 20 functions (27,99 euros) and a magnetic A-head cap (9,99 euros). The Salty Cactus Collection from NG Sports is now available from specialist retailers via Cosmic Sports.

Web: www.ngsports.de