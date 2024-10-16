TestsAccessories

Affordable smartwatch with solid performance: Newgen medicals SW-510 in the test

newgen medicals SW-510

The newgen medicals SW-510 offers an attractive price-performance ratio and is aimed at users who are looking for an inexpensive smartwatch with basic sports and smart functions. Despite the low price, the watch has some interesting features that make it a solid choice for beginners. The watch is currently available online from just 49,99 euros. We have tested the smartwatch and summarize the most important advantages and disadvantages here.

The newgen medicals SW-510 impresses with its solid workmanship and lightweight design, which offers a pleasant wearing comfort. The glass display which allows for good readability despite the low price. Unfortunately, this is not scratch-resistant sapphire glass, so the display is susceptible to scratches. Care should therefore be taken in everyday life to keep the watch in good condition.

That too Charging cables seems a bit sensitive and can be easily damaged if handled incorrectly, making charging more difficult. A more stable solution would have been desirable here.

newgen medicals SW-510

Data on Newgen medicals SW-510

Manufacturersnewgen medicals
ModelSW-510
display size35mm (1,38 inch)
Resolution240 240 x pixels
material of the watch glassGlass
Main materialNot specified
battery life according to the manufacturerup to 7 days
satellite systemsGPS
NaviNo
Memory size-
MusicYes, control the music
Water resistant toWaterproof: IP68
Weight50g (case only: 32g)
CompatibilityiPhone®, Android ™
manufacturer's RRP129,90€
FeaturesMaking calls with an integrated microphone
and speakers
compatible with voice assistant Alexa

Features and battery life

The newgen medicals SW-510 offers a wide range of functions that are surprisingly diverse for a smartwatch in this price range. It supports the recording of 20 different sports and has GPS, which allows you to record distances and speeds precisely – without having to carry your smartphone with you. The results can then be viewed in the VeryFit app which is available for both iPhone and Android.

Other health functions include measuring the blood oxygen saturation and the heart rate, which ensures a thorough training analysis. The ability to make phone calls via the watch is also particularly practical. Thanks to the built-in speaker and microphone, it is possible to answer calls directly via the smartwatch - provided the smartphone is nearby.

According to the manufacturer, the battery life is up to 7 days, which is completely sufficient for a smartwatch with GPS in this price range.

music and notifications

Unfortunately, the newgen medicals SW-510 about none integrated music storage, so music cannot be stored directly on the watch. However, it is possible to control the music played on the smartphone. This means that users can conveniently control their music playback via the watch without having to pick up their smartphone.

The clock also shows Notifications of apps like WhatsApp, making it a practical companion in everyday life. Another interesting feature is the Alexa integration, which allows voice commands to be controlled directly via the watch - ideal for anyone who wants to use their smartwatch for smart control in the home.

water resistance

The newgen medicals SW-510 is according to IP68 protection rating waterproof, which means that it can withstand permanent immersion up to 3 meters for 30 minutes in clear water. This also makes it suitable for swimmers and for use in the rain.

newgen medicals SW-510

Conclusion on the newgen medicals SW-510 

The newgen medicals SW-510 is an inexpensive smartwatch that offers solid features for everyday use and training. With a good GPS and heart rate measurement, the ability to answer calls via the watch and the integration of Alexa It is particularly interesting for beginners and price-conscious users. Some weaknesses such as the sensitive display and the lack of music storage spoil the overall impression somewhat. Nevertheless, the SW-510 is an attractive choice for anyone who does not want to spend a lot of money on a smartwatch but is still looking for useful functions. The very good price-performance ratio is mainly due to the permanent offer price of 49,99 euros.

WEB: newgen-medicals.com

Conclusion: newgen medicals SW-510

Pro

  • solid workmanship
  • very affordable price
  • pleasant wearing comfort
  • Making calls via watch

Contra

  • scratch-sensitive display
  • Charging cable sensitive when charging
  • no music storage

Facts

product year2024
 Price129,99 Euros
 Web www.newgen-medicals.com

Overall rating

72%

Value for Money

91%
The newgen medicals SW-510 is an inexpensive smartwatch that offers solid functions for everyday life and training. With good GPS and heart rate measurement, the ability to take calls via the watch, and the integration of Alexa, it is particularly interesting for beginners and price-conscious users. Some weaknesses such as the sensitive display and the lack of music storage somewhat tarnish the overall impression.
